E kōkiri whakamua ana te kerēme tiriti o Ngāti Maniapoto. Kei roto i te whakaaetanga-ā-mātāpono ko te whakapāha a te Karauna, ko te pūtea kotahi rau, e ono tekau mā rima miriona tāra me te whakahokinga atu o ngā wāhi tapu hoki ki te iwi.

Hei tā Nanaia Mahuta ko te pae kua tata mō te iwi o Ngāti Maniapoto e ngana nei ki te whakatutuki i tō rātou kerēme tiriti.

"This is a significant occasion for us. It's only really been possible because of the kaumātua that are represented here today, our technical advisers."

Hei tā te Minita Take Tiriti a Chris Finlayson i te hui nui ki te whare paremata, "This is your day. This is your turn to be the recipients of generosity of spirit from your neighbours because you certainly deserve it."

Kua waru marama te iwi e whitiwhiti kōrero ana ki te Karauna me ō rātou uri, ā, e whakaae ana te poari Māori o Maniapoto kia waitohu ai i te kawenata a-tikanga nei.

E mea ana a Mahuta ki te minenga, "The hopes and aspirations of Ngāti Maniapoto me ōna hapū maha (and their many hapū) are shining a little brighter today. The negotiating team has been supported by many people and we take this brief opportunity to thank them.”

E kōkiri ana te iwi kia riro i a rātou te kotahi rau rima tekau miriona tāra neke atu, whērā i ngā whakataunga tiriti whenua o Waikato-Tainui, Ngāi Tahu me Ngāi Tūhoe.

Ka tuku whakapāha hoki te Karauna mō ā rātou mahi takahi mōtika mai i te tau tekau mā waru rau whā tekau ki te tau kotahi mano iwa rau whitu tekau mā rima.

"During this time, the Crown has simply failed to act as Maniapoto would expect from their treaty partner. In 1863, the Crown invaded the Waikato leading to the loss of Maniapoto life and destruction of property,” e kī ana a Finlayson.

Ā muri atu nei, ka noho ngātahi rātou ko ngā māngai o te iwi ko te Karauna me pēwhea te anga whakamua kia oti rā anō te whakataunga take tiriti.