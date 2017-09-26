E kaha tautoko ana ngā uri whakaheke i te Pāti Māori kia hoki rā anō ki te whare Pāremata

Ko te tamāhine a Te Ururoa Flavell, ko Miria rātou ko āna uri kei te taki tūtū ki te toko ake i Te Pāti Māori i runga i te whai kia ū atu anō te waka tōrangapū Māori motuhake ki rō pāremata. E whai ana tēnei i te rironga o ngā tūru Māori e whitu katoa i Te Rōpu Reipa i te kōwhiringa pōti.

Ko tā Mīriatetuara Flavell ko ngā hua o te pōtitanga, he mea whakaohooho i a rātou kia pīkau i ngā mahi a tō rātou pāpā, a te tokorua hoki nā rātou te rōpu i tīmata, i amorangi i te tīmtanga, a Kahurangi Tariana Turia rāua ko Tā Pita Sharples. He whai, kia kore ai te kaupapa e ruku pōpō ki whāngāromanga rā anō.

E kaha ngana ana a Mīria rāua ko Whatanui Flavell kia whakahoki ai te Pāti Māori ki te whare mīere.

“Kāore i ea te tino rangatiratanga i roto i te whero, i te kikorangi, i te kākāriki, i te pango rānei,” tā Whatanui.

“Engari anō kei a tātou te iwi Māori.”

Inā te nui o te ohorere i te rironga atu o te tūru o Te Waiariki ki te kaiwhakapāho o mua a Tāmati Coffey, kua huri kē a Mīria ki te tautoko i tōna tungāne hei hiki i te mānuka kua mahue ake i tō rāua matua.

“I think my brother would be awesome, Whatanui,” tā Mirira. “But that's completely up to him. And I feel like he could, he's got everything that my dad stands for.”

“Everything that my brother is so passionate about, is the same passions that my dad has. So I wouldn't be surprised if he gets chosen, or if they push him and we've got three years.”

I te hōtaka o Kawe Kōrero ka kī atu a mātanga tōrangapū, a Richard Prebble, kāore ia i te tumeke mēnā ka kitea ngētehi atu kaitōrangapū rangatahi ake e hoki atu i raro i te maru o te Pāti Māori.

“There's just been an MMP election in Germany and the Free Democrats who got wiped out last election, they are back this election bigger and stronger than ever,” tā Prebble.

“It's making so many rangatahi say, oh my God, I'm here, I'm here, what can I do to help,” tā Ms Flavell.

“Now we can say okay to my pāpā, to Tariana Turia, to Papa Pita all of you, you've done such amazing work for us, we're not gonna let you down.”

Hei ngā rangi whakatā nei ka whakakotahi atu ngā kaiaruaru a te Pāti Māori ki Te Waiariki, ki taua rohe hei āta matapaki i ngā piki me ngā heke me te ara whakamua kei mua i te aroaro.