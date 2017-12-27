E īnoi ana te whānau o tētahi kōtiro, e tekau mā rua ōna tau, mō te tautoko a te hapori ki te kimi i tā rātou kotiro, nānā i whakarere i tōna kainga i ngā rangi e toru ka mahue nei.

Kāore anō te whānau a Mahara Alovili kua kite i ā ia mō ngā rangi e toru, ā, e mōrearea ana te noho a tōna Māmā, a Marina Edwards.

"I can't explain how I feel, I feel so empty, helpless, I just want her home."

I te hararei a Alovili i te taha o ētahi whānau ki Tāmaki i tōna whakarerenga i te kainga. E ai ki tōna tuakana, ki a Kale Ireland, he mahi rerekē tēnei mō Alovili, ā, kei te āwangawanga ia.

"It's just scary to know she's in this big city where she doesn't know anybody, she doesn't have friends here and she's a really good girl."

Kei te whai mōhiotanga te whānau ki runga i ngā pae pāpāho pāpori, ā, e āki ana rātou kia wāea atu te hapori ki ngā pirihimana mehemea ka kitea ia.

"If you see her if you even think that you see her can you please just contact us, contact the police, just think if that was your child, your grand daughter, your niece."



"Any little hint, any little bit of help just might be it. Might be the thing to bring her home."

E ai ki te Kaiārahi Pirihimana ā-rohe o Manukau, e ai ki a Dave Glossop, ka eke tēnei kēhi ki te taumata mātai hara ki te kore ia e kimihia i tēnei rā.