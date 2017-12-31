E hiahia nā tētahi Kaiwhakairo kia tū he wānanga whakairo ki ia iwi

Ko Clive Fugill te kaimahi tautōhito rawa atu o Te Puia Māori Arts and Crafts Institute i roto o Rotorua, otirā kua rima tekau tau ia ki reira. Ki tā Te Arawa, koia te tohunga whakairo o tēnei reanga

He tohunga whakairo rongonui.

Fugill says, “You don't call yourself a master carver, it's not for you to do, it's for someone else to say.”

Nōna ka whakanuia i tēnei tau mo āna mahi whakaharahara mo te rima tekau tau.

“Someone else says it well fine but you’re not going to blow your own trumpet over are you. It's not the thing you do. In my situation I was given that title, they said, ‘we want you to become the master carver.’ I can tell you now i was a bit reluctant to take it on.”

Ko Clive Fugill tētahi o ngā tauira tuatahi ki roto o te Māori Arts and crafts Institute i te tau ono te kau mā whitu i raro i a Hone Taiapa. Tāe atu ki ōna tau toru tekau ka tohua ia hei tohunga whakairo hei arataki i nga whakatipuranga i roto i te kura whakairo.

“Te Reo is very relevant, if we're going to perpetuate Te Reo Māori, this is a reo in its own right. People don't really understand that and you’re at the traditional form. You have to understand the disciplines of it and what it means.”

Ko tōna hiahia hoki kia tuwhera ētahi atu kura whaikairoa i waenga i ngā iwi huri noa.

“Hopefully in the future we can establish schools in the rohe so that our graduates when they finish have somewhere to go back to. So that was the concept in the beginning. They set the act up under an act of parliament in 1963 but that was possibly the idea that never came to fruition so we have a lot of our carvers out there with no work. So they do everything else but carve so we need to get them back to the fold and get it going again.”

I tēnei rangi, ono tekau mā waru ōna tau, ā, kei te kawe tonu ia i te mānuka mo te reanga o āpōpō me te whakoti hoki i tēni whakairo hei tākoha ki Passendale mo te tau kotahi rau mai ano i te pakanga tuatahi o te āo.