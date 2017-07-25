E hiahia ana te ao ngā mahi-a-Rehia mai Ngāi Māori

E karanga ana te Rūnanga Tāpoi Māori o Aotearoa kia whakarahingia ake ngā putea tautoko i ngā taonga a Tāne-rore. Hei tā te heamana o te Rūnanga, a Dale Stephens, he nui te aro mai o te ao ki ngā mahi haka, me te mea, ko ngā haka kei te tō mai i ngā turuhi ki Aotearoa.

Kei te piki te hiahia mo nga mahi haka hurinoa i te ao. Engari, he pewhea tana āwhina i te ahumahi tāpoi ki Aotearoa? E ai ki a Toa Takitini, he toa arahi ka tika.

Hei tā Stephens, “Tourism has moved on from taking a photo of a big high-rise tower and going to a concert it’s actually about experiences now and cultural experience is a big part of tourism and Maori make that happen for us here in New Zealand.”

Kua roa ngā whetiwara o te ao e tono ana ki nga kapahaka ki ō rātou papa ahurei, me te mea, ka eke te nama o a rātou kaimātakitaki ki te neke atu i te 20,000 tāngata. E ai ki a Kahurangi Milne, e haka ana ki te Mud Festival ki Korea, he nui te rata atu o te tangata ki ngā mahi Māori.

Hei tā Milne, “E kite ana au kei te hiahia ratou ki te haere mai ki Aotearoa, tuatahi ki te kite i te whenua i te ahurea Māori, ki te haeremai hoki ki ētahi o ā mātou kaupapa.”

E ai ki a Stephens, “The warmth that Māori bring and the engaging, it’s not so much what they do on stage which is outstanding, it’s when they get down off the stage and involve themselves with these other cultures and other people especially in countries who live their culture. They see another culture and they empathise with that culture, and they come to New Zealand.”

Hei tā Stephens, kei reira te pitomata hei hiki i ngā mahi ahu tāpoi, engari me piki hoki ngā pūtea hei tautoko i tēnei whakaaro.

Hei tā Stephens, “The general perception in New Zealand is moving towards the understanding that its actually the people and the effort of our people offshore that bring the opportunities back to New Zealand. So I think you'll find that the funding which is an issue now over time will get better and better as that realisation comes through.”

Hei tā Milne, “Ka tino rata mai nga iwi penei ia Korea, Haina i ā wai ake i ā wai ake mehemea e kite ana e rongo ana te ngākau i te wairua o te iwi o te whenua.”

Kei te tūmanako a Stephens, ka whai pūtea nga roopū ki te tautoko i ēnei momo mahi ākuanei.