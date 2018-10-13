E hiahia ana ngā pou hāpai i te hunga whaiora ki tētehi huarahi atawhai hōu

Kei te hiahia ngā pou hāpai i te hunga mate wairangi ki te whai i tētahi kaupapa hōu e kī ana "Open Dialogue" kia pai ake ai tā rātou āwhina i ngā whānau whaiora.

Hei tā te Rōpū Tautoko i Ngā Whānau o Tāmaki Makaurau, koirā te huarahi whai kiko i Ahitereiria, hei manaaki i te katoa o te whānau.

“You take the hierarchy out of everything, put your clinical hat just to the side, come down on the same level as we have on our marae and you sit in uncertainty with them,” i kī atu te Pouwhirinaki o Open Dialogue, a Paul Teki.

“You follow what's important to them and you follow their hīkoi.”

Hei tā ngā rōpū atawhai koinā te ara tika engari anō mō te tirohanga a ngā ratonga i Aotearoa ki te āwhina i te tangata whaiora anake.

“Ko te ara tika ko te whanau ko te aroha,” i mea atu a mema o te poari o Tautoko i Ngā Whānau o Tāmaki Makaurau a Tama Davis.

“I roto i te aroha ko te kōrero, i roto i te kōrero hei patu te whakamā,” i mea atu ia.

E ai ki ngā tatauranga hōu e piki ana te tatau o te hunga e whakamomori ana e ono rau e ono tekau mā waru i mate, wheoi e īnoi atu ana ngā whanau me pēwhea te āwhina i ō rātou ake whanau e whakaaro whēnei ana.

“I te nuinga o ngā whanau kāore rātou i te mōhio me pēwhea, me pēwhea te huarahi pai mō rātou,” te korero atu a te Pouwhirinaki o Kāhui Tū Kaha a Tina Kaiawe, “kei konei mātou ki te awhi i a rātou.”

“We found when we talked with the whānau and we we're talking about what's important to them we sort of got straight underneath to what was happening,” i mea atu Teki.

“And we were able to take that and move it out to the side for treatment.”

Kua ara ake tētehi petihana ā-ipurangi mō te pūtea tautoko a te kāwanatanga kia uru ai te kaupapa nei ki roto i ngā ratonga hurinoa i te motu.