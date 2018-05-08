E hanga ana tētehi kaipakihi Māori i te kemu matihiko reo rotarota tuatahi

Koinei te wiki whakatairanga i te reo rotarota o Aotearoa, ā, e para ana tētahi kaipakihi wāhine Māori i te huarahi ki te hanga i te kemu matihiko reo rotarota tuatahi i te ao. Hei tā te kaiwhakatū o SeeCom, hei tā Adele Hauwai, he maha ngā reo o te ao, ka kawea e te taputapu nei, tua atu i te reo rotarota Māori.

E ai ki a Hauwai ko He Tohu Kaitiaki te kemu matihiko reo rotarota hōu i te ao, e hanga ana i te tauira nei.

“We tautoko (support) the deaf community, helping to improve employment and education for them. Improve, boost te Reo Māori, boost English skills,” said Hauwai.

Mā ngā moroitiiti e rua tau te pakeke ki ngā taiohi tekau mā waru tau me ō rātou whānau te kemu, kia whakaakona ai te reo rotarota mā te whāwhā, mā ngā tāngata whaikaha anō hoki.

“There are other people who have different skills, for example, children with autism who can't speak, or even people who are learning te Reo Māori, to support language, so you can learn hands on way, the spoken language.”

Ka taea te hangarau ā-matihiko hōu te whakamāori ngā tohu matimati.

“You sit in front of a computer, open it up and basically you can just sign in front of screen and the characters will copy what you're signing. So you sign jump, the character will jump. You sign hīkoi or oma, it will copy what you're signing.”

E rua rau ngā rotarota o te ao. Ka kawea te kemu e ngā reo o Haina, o Hapani, o Amerika, o Tiamani, o Ingarangi me te reo Māori.

Hei tā Hauwai mā te kōtuitui i ngā reo rotarota Māori me te reo Māori ka whai huarahi rātou ki te ako tōtika i ā rātou tikanga me te ahurea.

“Especially due to limited interpreters, limited resources, they haven't been able to learn te Reo Māori or their tikanga properly.”

Mō te wā tuatahi ka ākona te reo rotarota mō Aotearoa, marae, oma, maunga me Matariki mā te kemu matihiko nei.