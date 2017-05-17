E āwangawanga tonu ana te heamana o Te Puea marae mo ngā whānau e noho pōkaikaha ana

Ko te noho kore kāinga me te noho rawakore kei te ngau tonu, e iwa marama i muri mai i te mutunga o te kaupapa o Manaaki Tangata ki Te Puea Marae.

Koia te kōrero a te heamana, a Hurimoana Dennis i te whakaōpetitanga o ētahi o ngā ratonga ā-hapori o Tāmaki ki te marae i te rā nei, ki te kōrero me te kimi huarahi hei āwhina i te hunga e noho pōkaikaha ana i te taone.

Tōna kotahi tau i puare te marae o Te Puea i ō rātou kuaha ki te hunga kāinga kore o te rohe, ā, e pātōtō tonu ana rātou

Ki tā Hurimoana Dennis, “Inanahi rā, ko tētahi whāea e haere mai ana ki konei ki te kimihia mō ngā whare mō ngā kai, koinā te āhuatanga, ahakoa kua oti kē rātou, haere tonu ake rā ngā whanau kāinga kore kei konei.”

Ko te hiahia o ngā kaiwhakahaere arā te Rōpū Oranga Tūmatanui o Tāmaki Makaurau ki te whakarongo ki ngā kaimahi hāpai i te hapori.

E ai ki a Vanessa Cole, “We still see people who are living in their cars with children.”

Inanahi te kāwana i whakatau ai ka hanga rātou i ngā whare toru tekau mā whā mano ki Akarana hei ngā tau tekau e heke nei.

Ki tā Hurimoana, “Ko te mahi kē mō rātou te kāwana he whakatika, he whakakaha ngā rōpū hauora, ngā rōpū social services ngā mea katoa, nā te mea, ko te nuinga o te whanau i haere mai, ahakoa he kāinga kore, ko tā rātou nei mamae, family violence, drug and alcohol abuse, methamphetamine, mental health issues, suicide, budgeting issues.”

Ā tērā wiki ka puta te whakahau a te kāwanatanga mō tā rātou tahua pūtea, ā, e mōhio pū ana ngā rātonga āwhina ā hapori, me pēwhea te whakapau i āua pūtea

Ki tā Chris Farrelly o te Auckland City Mission, “Minimum wage is too minimum. Umm, we have to actually get to a living wage where a family of four or five can actually afford to feed the family.”

Ko tā Vanessa Cole, “We need to spend more money on hundreds of thousands of state housing and on giving everybody a liveable income, including unemployed and employed workers.”

E whakaaro ana te marae ki te whakatū i tētehi atu hōtaka Manaaki Tangata mō te wā hōtoke.