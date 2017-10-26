E aru ana te hapori i ngā pūtea piriona tara

Kua whakaae te kawantanga nei he kōtahi piriona taara ki te hāpai ake i ngā ohanga o ngā takiwa o te motu, heoi kāore ano kia tino mohio i ngā mokamoka o taua pūtea. Engari ko te hiahia ka tau atu taua pūtea ki ngā takiwā pērā i Te Matau a Māui.

E ruarua ana ngā mahi tāpoi Māori kei Te Matau a Māui heoi ko te whai a Hawke's Bay Māori Tourism kia tīni ake.

E ai ki te Taratī o Hawke's Bay Māori Tourism a Peter Eden, “For Hawke's Bay it's very important it's building for a future a future for Māori for rangatahi for kaumatua its providing an opportunity for growth, economic growth within our region.”

Hei tā te Hemana o Hawke's Bay Māori Tourism a Toro Waaka, “We need to be thinking about how we can create our own things rather than and how we can create career paths for ourselves.”

He tahua pūtea kōtahi piriona ka toha ki ngā takiwā hei hāpai ake i o rātou ōhanga, engari, ētahi o taua pūtea ka tuku ki te hanga rēra me te whakatō i ngā rākau kōtahi rau miriona ia tau.

Hei tā Eden, “Hopefully through that economic fund that Māori is seen as a major contibutor to economic growth I suppose the tourism sector there is huge growth in that sector in coming forward and we're wanting to be a part of that with that package hopefully some of that resource is targeted at Māori.”

Ko tā Waaka ki te hāpaitia ake ngā mahi tapoi Māori i kōnei me aro tuatahi atu ki te hauoratanga o te taiao.

“We're a country that is pushing this pure brand when really we're in a lot of trouble and we're going to see that soon and Māori are being very vocal about that, the clean issues the water issues.”

E ai ki ngā tatauranga, mā te whā ōrau e piki ake ai te rahi o te hunga tapoi e whai wāhi ana ki ngā mahi tāpoi o te Māori i ngā tau e toru.