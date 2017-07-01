E akiaki ana tētehi whāea o Rotorua i ngā rangatira kēnge me whakamutu i ngā tohe

Kei te taki hui ngātahi ngā mema kēnge mai i ngā tōpito katoa o te motu i runga i te whai, kia rongohia ai ō rātou reo i te kōwhiringa pōti kāwanatanga i tēnei tau. Kei Tāmaki Makaurau rātou e hui ana i ēnei rangi whakatā ki te akiaki i wā rātou mema ki te tuku pōti.

Ko te kupu i te rori o Ford, he tohe kēnge te patu tūkino i reira inanahi.

Hei tā Simon Watene, "I just heard from friends somebody in red got a hiding out here. Yeah, yeah no good though, not the one."

Ko tā James Takao, "This dude went up to this house, beat up one of the cuzzies, she dropped the baby and then people chased him up here, carried him over there."

Tōna kotahi karaka i te ahiahi i tae atu ngā pirihimana ki ngā toa i te rori o Ford, me tētehi tangata i patu tūkinohia i waho atu. Kotahi tangata i mauheretia e ngā pirihinana. Wheoi, hei tā tēnei whaea e mōhiotia ana ko Bubba, nā whai anō i puta te utu i ngā mema o te kēnge Mangarū, ā e pukuriri ana te rae.

Ko tā Bubba, "All I know is its b***sh^^! For starters don't come into the hood. If you got an issue do it properly, go see the rangatira and get them to sort it out the right way, you know. My nephew got beaten up last night, he had nothing to do with this sh**! He's not gang affiliated, he's not nothing."

E ai ki a Bubba, e nōhia ana te rohe o Fordlands e te kēnge Mangu Kaha, kua roa nei te tohe ki te hoariri o te kēnga Mangarū e noho ana ki te rāwhiti o Rotorua, wheoi, koinei tonu te kāinga o te iwi kāinga.

Hei tā Watene, "Yeah it is, yep, yeah - it is. Aw, you know I'm alright for myself."

Ko tā Tiakiawa Solomon, "Got to step our game up you know aye. Can't be happening. Can't be doing that around here."

I kī mai ngā pirihimana ki a Te Kāea, e haere tonu ana ngā rangahau ki te mahi patu tūkino ā, i tēnei wā, tē taea e rātou te whakatau mēnā āe rānei he take kēnge te patunga nei.

