E 100,000 ngā whare hapori e tōmina ana i roto i ngā tau tekau e haere mai nei

E rua mano ngā whare hōu me hangā ia rā hei rato i ngā whānau i kimi whare ana. Koina te whakatau kei roto i te pūrongo 'Taking Stock' a te Ope Whakaora mō ngā tau tekau e heke mai nei, ā, haurua o aua whare me whakatū ki roto o Tāmaki Makaurau.

Ko tā Te Ope Whakaora me kake te nui o ngā mahi hanga whare e rua tekau ngā taima kia ora ai te hapori.

Ko tā te Kaitātari tauwhito hapori Te Ope Whakaora a Alan Johnson, "There is no easy answer. We also have to think about what the government can afford and what the building industry can build so it's a sort of a balance between what we see on the streets and in the car parks right now and what we really need to do as a longer term response."

Ko tā te ripoata a ngā tau tekau he kotahi rau mano neke atu ngā whare te hiahia, ā, ko ngā kaimahi, ngā kaumātua hoki kua mutu kē te mahi te mātotorutanga o tēnei hunga kimi whare.

Ko tā Johnson, "One of the things we think is going to happen is that older people probably aged 50-plus at the moment are increasingly at risk of becoming homeless partly because they hit retirement or close to retirement and they don't have enough money to rent a house."

Ko tā Johnson me tirohia e te kawanatanga ki ō rātou whainga, ēngari kāore te Minita Take Wharea Amy Adams i te whakaae ki tēra.

"You'll have to ask them about their methodology but what I'm saying is they've said we should be looking to increase the number of social houses by about 2000 a year and I'm confirming that that's exactly what the government is committed to."

Ko tā Adams na te whakatū whare e 6400 ka hiki te kaute o ngā whare ki te 72,000 i te tau 2020.