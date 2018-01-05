Drivers urged to take care if driving through Waioeka Gorge

He whakatūpato te karanga a te rōpū Waka Kotahi ki te kaitaraiwa e patu ana i te rori ki Waioeka i waenganui i a Tūranga me Ōpōtiki. I tuwhera te rori whai muri i te horo whenua i te ata moata.

Koinei tētahi o ngā horowhenua e toru i whakawāteahia ki Waioeka.

Ko tā Turei Stirling, Kaiwhakahaere Matua ki Waiotahi Contractors "15km South of Ōpōtiki heading to Gisborne that was the first slip, 30-cubic metres that was cleared. The next one was about 30km in, that was 40-cubic metres and the last one behind me, there was about 50-cubic metres and that was the one that had blocked the road completely."

I aukati te rori i te haurua i te rua karaka i te ata moata kia noho haumaru ai te waahi. I timata ngā mahi whakapaipai i te whitu karaka , ā, i tuwhera ano i te iwa karaka i te ata.

"That's the efficiency of the boys on the job, they're pretty good at it. They've been doing this a while and our intention is to get out there and clear it as soon as possible."

I whakawātea hoki te rori matua mai i Ōpotiki ki Te Araroa i tēnei ata, koinei anake te rori whakateraki atu i tēra o Waioeka. Ko tā Stirling kaore ngā kaitaraiwa i te whai pānga ki tēra āhuatanga.

"We're lucky it wasn't the peak of the holiday time when people were going home, we're four days after New Years and the traffic has slowed down a little bit.

"But we've got bad weather expected which could cause more slips and we just want drivers to be careful and stay safe."

Tirohia ki te whārangi ipurangi me ngā pae pāpāho pāpori hoki a te rōpū Waka Kotahi mo ngā whakamārama aukati i ngā rori.