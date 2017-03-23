Devastated Adele fans feel ripped off

Tokorua ngā kai-whaiwhai i a Adele e whakapae ana, kua tinihangatia rāua i te korenga o ētahi ara i wātea ai mā ngā tūru wīra i ngā konohete. E ai ki a rāua, i kīa kētia, he wāhi mā ngā tūru wīra ka tū ki ngā whakangahau e toru a Adele ki Aotearoa i tēnei wiki, engari i te taenga atu, auare ake.

He pīra nā te ngākau o ēnei pononga o Adele.

Letitia Butler says, “We just want to be up the front and to see Adele, she wants to be able to sit next to me and we want to be in the concert.”

Maia Marshall-Amai says, “Just hope to be able to go and get a seat where I can access and watch Adele.”

I hoko ake a Maiz i ngā tīketi e rua ki te konohe o Adele i te ipurangi paetukutuku o Viagogo i tērā tau mō te kotahi mano rua RAU rima tekau mā rua tāra Ahitereiria. Ko tā Maiz, he tuturu tōna āhua, ā ko ia anake rā i te whakatairanga i ngā tīkiti, nō reira i hokona ngā tūru tata atu ki te papatūwaewae.

“Just because my ching-chong bro she's the Māori Adele. So she's mean at singing and loves Adele, we both do. We just wanted to get her some tickets for Christmas.

Butler says, “However two nights ago we got the email with our tickets and Maiz checked them straight away and they were up in the stand, so they weren't what she paid for. So we emailed them immediately and raised our concerns. That’s the reason why we brought them because they were on the grass, they were accessible. When I emailed them they only replied, it seemed like a standard email, "those were the tickets you paid for, we cannot offer refund, we cannot compensate."

Nā tō rāua kaha tōminamina, i tuku pōhi rāua ki a pukamata inanahi ki te kimi āwhina, me te waiata nā Butler i whakaraweke o Adele a 'Hello', me te tohutohu kia kaua hoki ai tētehi atu e hoko tīketi whērā i tērā.

“Our phones were going off all night, we had to silent them so we could get a couple of hours sleep. Family just sharing their love and there's even been people willing to swap seats with us, but the days that they can give them to us is on a different day like a Sunday, which sadly I have to go back up North.”

Ka haere tonu te tokorua ki te konohete ki te Pā o Rarotonga te pō nei, me te manako ia ka whiwhi nohonga hāngai.