Concerns over displaced South Auckland rough sleepers

He Ratonga Toko i te Ora kei te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau e māharahara ana i te panatanga atu o ngā kai noho tiriti i tētahi papa rēhia.

E whai ana tēnei i te putanga o ngā tatauranga a Te Kaute Nui o Te Mate Kāinga Kore ki Tāmaki Makaurau ki te hanga kaupapa here hei whakakore i te mate nei.

He whare āhuru mōwai Te Whare Tangata nei hei manaaki i te hunga moe ki ngā tiriti.

Wheoi, i tēnei wiki tonu ka panaia rātou e ngā pirihimana mai i te Pāka o Hayman i te huhua o ngā amauamu a te hapori me ngā kaipakihi.

“I don't think that people should be moved along,” i mea atu a Tumu Whakarae a Neil Denney.

“People should be able to be where they feel safe, where they feel comfortable and where they can be supported.”

Inanahi i puta ai te kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau i ngā hua o Te Tatauranga Kaute Kāinga Kore, Wheoi, ko tā Denney, kei te mahue tonu rātou.

“Yesterday we were told that homeless people had been trespassed from the Plaza for 24 hours,” i mea atu ia.

“And it was odd because it was world homeless day and we had to go and find some homeless people to come along to our homeless day.”

E whia tau te hunga kainga kore e rapu ana i te ahua āhurutanga i roto i ngā pāka whēnei I tēnei heoi ano e ai ki te korero ka mate kāinga tahi, ka ora kāinga rua.

“We have been told and this is coming from our rough sleepers that they have been given the option of going down to Puhinui Park down the other side of Manukau and that they won't be troubled down there if they stay down there.”

Ka mahi ngātahi te tari pirihimana me ngā ratonga ki te whai kāinga motuhake mō rātou.