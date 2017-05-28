Community Police want new recruits to bring 'authentic self'

E hiahia ana ngā pirihimana kei ngā hapori mō te hunga whakaaro whānui. E ai ki a Tusha Penny, kahore hoki ia i te hiahia ki taua momo tangata anō rā, engari ki tētahi tangata Māori ake nei.

Tēnei a Tushy Penny, hei tāna, e rerekē haere nei ngā hapori me te hiahia nui, kia nui ake ngā nama pirihimana Māori, Pasifika anō hoki.

Ko tā Tusha Penny - Superintendent District Commander, Waitemata (Ngāti Porou), "We've got to make sure we're a viable option, viable employment option for people in our community. And you know what, let's get real you know I've just got this sentiment that you can't be a good or great police officer unless fundamentally you are a good or great New Zealander. So I'm saying how do we get good and great New Zealanders from really diverse New Zealand background to come into work and put this uniform on."

A, i te pikinga o ngā pūtea, ka piki hoki ngā nama pirihimana, e mea ana a Ngawati Chapwell, kua whai waahi a Manukau ki ngā tūranga pirihimana rua rau rua tekau.

Hei tā Ngawati Chapwel - Pou whirinaki, Tamaki Makaurau, "There's two parts to get in, the physical and the other one is the mental test. I will be honest one out of ten make it through the pipeline. So the standards are high but we need to maintain those standards, but it doesn't mean to say we won't support those that apply or are in the pipeline."

I tēnei wiki ka whakaputa te Kāwanatanga te rua piriona tāra ki rakau-ture. I te tīmatanga o tēnei tau, he rima rau mā toru ira waru miriona tā Paula Bennett tuku ki te kaupapa whakatika hapori, e puta ake ai koni atu i te kotahi mano pirihimana hou.

Ko tā Penny, "We need to get serious about recruiting, people from the asian communities."

He kotahi mano tahi rau rua tekau mā rima ngā pirihimana hou, e tūmanakohia ana mō te whā tau e haere mai nei.

