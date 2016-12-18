Charity sees more families because of housing crisis

Ko tā Love Soup Rotorua kua huri te tai ki ngā tūahuatanga o te hunga noho kore kainga ki te hapori. I whakatū kaupapa tēnei rōpū hei tauawhi i taua hunga, ā, kei te piki ake te nui o ngā whānau kei te kimi āwhina i a rātou. Nā tēnei, kei te kaha ake te tautoko a te hapori i te hunga e noho rawa kore ana i te kirihimete.

Ka nui ngā whānau ki Rotorua e rongo ana ki ngā whakawhiu o te noho kore kainga i tēnei wā o te kirihimete ki tā Gina Peiffer o Love Soup Rotorua.

“We catered for our men last year with the gifts we haven't catered for them this year because everything that has come in has been for the families and there is just so many of them it's overwhelming and I'm trying to get through many of them as I possibly can so they have something they have to have a bit of hope.”

I tēnei tau wha tekau mā toru ngā whānau ka whakawhiwhi i tētahi taonga kirihimete me tētahi pāka kai mai i a Love Soup Rotorua.

“Love Soup will not be here if it weren't for the Rotorua community they donate everything they have gone out and gone shopping for our families they donated the wrapping paper they have donated the food that is going into the food hampers for them everything I need they bring it to me.”

E ai ki a Gina, toru rau, ono tekau mā wha rā ka mahi kai rātou mo te hunga noho kore kainga ki Rotorua. Kotahi anake te rā ka whakatā ko te rā o te kirihimete tērā.

“We had become a aware a couple of years ago via our people who were out on the streets that from Christmas to roughly the 15th of January is the high suicide rate among homeless people because that is when feel the most alone it's when all the agencies are closed all the church are closed and I guess pretty much Love Soup is it.”

Hei tā Gina anō, ko ngā whare te tino hiahia mo Rotorua i roto i ngā rā e haere ake nei engari mo tēnei wā ko ngā whānau e awhinahia nei e rātou ka whakawhiwhi ki tētahi kirihimete ataahua.