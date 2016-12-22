The case of the missing Manu - Morris the Mynah

He manu mōkai, he māngai nui, ko Morris the Myna te ingoa, e ngaro atu ana ki Māngere i Tāmaki Makaurau. I kōtiti ake a Morris i tōna kāinga i Te Rimu Tahi, me te aha, kua whāia e tōna rangatira ngā kōrero mōnā i te nohonga porotēhi ki Ōtuataua.

He tiwai ki tana mōkai manu a Morris, nānā ia i whāngai mai i te wā i taka iho te manu nei i tōna kōhanga

“Morris dropped out of a very tall phoenix palm tree over in Devonport in front of our grandchildren and it was a question of getting him before the cats did.”

Kua ngaro ia i ngā rā ki muri, engari i roto i ngā wiki e rua kua pahure, i ngaro anō ia mai i tōna kāinga i Ponsonby ia Glasgow e hararei ana i Ōtepoti.

“We got a message on the first day that we were down there but we couldn't get back because we couldn't change flights.”

Kua toru tau te pakeke o Morris inaianei, me te aha, he pūkenga ia ki te tuku kōrero

“If he's hungry he'll say 'hungry' or if you're eating he will say, 'have you got something yummy to eat', and then if you drop it he'll say, 'you've dropped it!”

Ka whakararata te manu mynah nei i te tangata, i kitea ake ia atu i Ōtuataua, i ngā whīra kōhatu.

“They reckon they'd seen mynah’s coming in close to their camp where they're protesting and they were definitely going to be keeping an eye out for them.”

Kei te mimiti ngā tūmanako o Glasgow heoi kaare anō ia kia tuohu ki ngā mahi kimi, engari he mōhio tonu ka roa te wā o tōna hokinga mai ki te kāinga.