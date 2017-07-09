Building papakainga on whanau land is becoming an attractive option

Ko te whakatū papa kāinga ki runga whenua whānau te ara e aro nuitia ana i tēnei wā o te ruarua whare. Neke atu i te rua tekau mā rima ngā whānau i tae atu ki tētahi wānanga e titiro ana ki ngā papa kāinga tekau e whakatūria ana i te wā nei.

He kaupapa e hoki mai ai nga uri ki te whenua ki te hanga papakainga hei oranga ki tua.

Hei tā Aroha Shelford (Ngāti Te Rino) "Our dream was to be out on the whenua to do permacultured landscaping be able to live economic development education and produce kai and sustainable housing.

Ko tā Joanne Murray (Te Aho Turoa, "Ko te nuinga o ēnei nō te raki nō Tamaki mai i te kainga nei kua hoki mai rātou ki te akongia ēnei pukenga



"Kia whangai atu ētahi o ngā kōrero e pa ana ki ngā ture o ngā whenua Māori aa kaunihera ērā momo mea."

E tekau ngā whare o tēnei papakainga he whare uku he whare porohita hoki kahore anō kia pumau ki roto i ngā ture o Aotearoa.



Hei tā Murray, "He mea hou tēnā pea mō ngā kaunihera tēnei mahi tēnā pea ngā whare uku noreira he wero anō kia ratou ki te aata whakaaro ki o rātou ture kia whakamama ake ērā mahi mō ngā whānau e hiahia ana ki te hoki mai ki tō rātou papakianga.

Ko tā Shelford, "We're funded by TPK fo this papakainga which is awesome. They came to the party with infrastructure grants so all of our infrastructure here our roading, everything is being paid for by them which is awesome and then they've also given us some putea to help do the builds."

He moemoea nō nga uri o Te Koha Pou, ināianei he kaupapa-a-motu kahore e rite ki tētahi atu. E tekau mā rua ngā whānau whai mahi pumau ki konei me te wawata a tona wa kia horapa ēnei momo papakainga puta noa. Kamutu, he nui rawa te iwi e aru ana i tēnei kauapapa ki te wharangi Pukamata o UKU.

Ko tā Shelford, "We put that up on a brand new Facebook and within a month there's like 420,000 viewers, all of them were positive and all of them were our whanau that are just like we're looking for something like this to do so there's a need and there's a want from our people."

Hei tā Murray, "Ko te mea nui mā mātou o Te Aho Turoa kia awhina ia rātou ki te whakatu ēnei momo wānanga hei awhina i ngā whānau ki te akongia ngā pukenga. Koira te mea nui."

Ehara i te huarahi mama mō te whānau engari ina te huhua o ngā painga.

