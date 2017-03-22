Brash under fire again for continued criticism of Māori

Kei te werohia anō a Don Brash. Ko te take i tēnei wā, ko tana tohe i te whakamanatanga o Whanganui awa, hei awa tupua me te whai anō. Kua riro anō a Don Brash hei kai mā te ahi mōna i whakatakē i te kawenatatanga o te awa o Whanganui hei tūpuna, i te whai anō a te iwi o Taranaki kia pēnātia anōtia tō rātou maunga. Hei tā te māngai take tōrangapū, tā Ella Henry, kātahi ko te kōrero whakariharia, kaikiri ko tā Brash.

E kaha pukuriri ana a Henry i te kupu whakahāwea a Brash i ngā iwi o Whanganui me Taranaki e whakatangata ana i tō rātou awa me tō rātou maunga.

Hei tā Ella Henry, Political Commentator, "It is so profoundly racist to brand the belief system of any other culture as primitive and animist that it's beneath contempt. This is deplorable."

E tautohe ana te rōpū kōkiri a Hobson's Pledge i te whakamanatanga ā ture o te awa o Whanganui hei tupuna me te kerēme o ngā iwi o Taranaki mō tō rātou maunga hei tūpuna.

Ko tā Don Brash, Māngai, Hobson's Pledge Trust, "We're talking about a very primitive belief systems an animist view where rocks and hills and rivers and mountains have personalities. It's a very very early stage of human development. 21st century Māori do not believe that.

Hei tā Ruakere Hond, Parihaka, "Nō mai rānō kua puta ērā momo whakaaro i roto i a ia. Whakahē ana i ā tātou tikanga, whakahē ana i ō tātou whakapono. E pono tonu ana ahakoa pēhea ana kōrero, nō reira ehara i a ia te mana, te turaki i ērā momo pono, kua roa e noho ana i roto i ēnei takiwā."

Inanahi i puta ai te tohe i waenga i te mema o Ngā Kākāriki me Brash mō te tū o Hobson's Pledge e whakahē ana i te kōkiri i tētehi pakirehua mō te tokomaha o ngā tamariki Māori i tūkinohia, nō rātou ai i raro i te maru o te karauna.

Marama Davidson, Māngai Mana Tangata, "Me kore tātou e aro ki ēnei kōrero o te rōpū nei a Hobson's Pledge. Ko te nuinga o ā rātou kōrero he kaikiri, he kūare hoki."

Ko tā Brash, "There's always a case for investigating situations where children may have been abused, whether they're Māori, Pasifika, Asian or European. I don't think there's any particular grounds for doing this simply because the Waitangi Tribunal calls for that inquiry."

With elections months away Henry believes their stance won't have much sway with voters.

Hei tā Henry, "Don Brash'sconstituency would be the extreme right of National Party supporters and we've seen consistently over the last three elections that that's rarely 10 percent of New Zealanders, which is very gratifying from my perspective."

I pātai mātou o Te Kāea ki te māngai mō te iwi o Whanganui ki a Gerrard Albert me tāna whakautu ki te kupu a Brashi, i mea mai ia, "He mea tuku iho to rātou mana i tuawhakarere, me pupuru taua mana, kia mau, kia ita. Kaore ahau ia i te pirangi kia tuku atu taua mana kia whakamanahia nga kupu a te kuare."

E aronui ana te tira kōkiri i te kerēme mō te maunga o Taranaki ki te kōrero ki ō rātou iwi e waru me te tūhonohono rātou ki tō rātou tupuna, ko Taranaki.

