Boil water notice remains for rural BOP communities post Cyclone Cook

Atu i a Huripara Cook, e noho manahau ana ngā wāhi tuawhenua ki Whakatāne. Kua utaina he rāhui ki te wai, kia koropupū, nā runga i te tāhawahawa. I Taneatua me ētahi atu o ngā taone kua whakaritea e te kaunihera i ētahi kura wai hīkawe wharepaku hoki.

Koinei te otinga atu mo ētahi o ngā taone ki te rohe o Te Moana a Toi atu mai i ngā waipuke.

Hei tā Tame Iti (Kai-tauhokohoko, Taneatua), “Koinei te āhua o marangai, o Tawhirimātea mā te ahuatanga o te, ko te mea nui kē ki ahau kāua noa tātau e, kāua noa tātau e tiro atu ki te kaunihera, ā, nō ngā te hē, ki ahau me mahi tahi ngā whānau, tērā ngā hapū, te hapori tērā ki te wāhi noiho i tono matou ko te wāhi e pā ana ki te wai.”

Mo Seif Mgidmini nō tāwahi i Taneatua ia i te wā i tau mai ngā huripara e rua, heoi i te rite ia ko te wāhi uaua ko te kimi wai i muri i ngā huripari.

Ko tā Seif Mguiedmini (Tiamana), “We didn't have water for like a day and a half I think and well without the people around us the community it would have been a lot harder I think.”

Kei te kati tonu ētahi o ngā huarahi ki roto i te rohe, ā, kāre anō kia hoki te hiko ki ētahi o ngā whare.

Hei tā Iti, “Tata tonu, rua tekau mā wha haora pea kore ana he hiko, ā, tērā mātou ki te patapātai ki ngā whānau pena he mīti wa koutou pouaka, me tākaea koutou ki te nūpepa, kia kore hoki ai e rewa, wērā mea katoa, engari, ko te mea anei ngā taraka mo te wāhi ki te wai, ā, ka weto te hiko ka kore e rere te wai.”

Ka noho tonu ngā whakatūpato ki runga i te wai ki roto i te rohe, ā, ko te tirohanga mo te hunga kainga kia anga whakamua.