Beatbox marathon for KidsCan

He toa waha pao o te ao e whakamahi ana i ōna pūkenga nui ki te awhi atu i a KidsCan. Kei ngā tiriti o Tamaki Makaurau a King Homeboy e ngahau ana mō te kotahi rau ngā rā, mō ngā tamariki noho whakaraerae te take.

Māngai nui, mana nui.

“I'm six-time New Zealand beat box champion, been to the world beat boxing championship twice in Berlin. I hold the world record for the longest individual beat boxing individual marathon that's 36 hours. I have over 10million hits on YouTube. Fourth most influential beat boxer in the world.”

E aro ana a King Homeboy ki te kohi moni mō KidsCan, ka pāorooro ko ana pao ki te tino tiriti o Tāmaki, mō te kotahi rau rā, pō hoki.

“You don't see the All Blacks not having a rugby game because it's raining, or you don’t see superman flying away because it's raining. So just because it's raining doesn't mean I will stop.”

He rōpū kohi pūtea a KidsCan e tautoko ana i ngā tamariki ki ngā kura rawa kore, whā te mā rima ira rima ōrau o ngā tamariki he Māori. E pōhiri ana te rangatira a Julie Chapman i te hunga tautoko.

“It's about ordinary people that believe in the course and believe that our children shouldn't be going home, hungry, shouldn't be going without the basics.”

Ko ngā pūtea katoa ka kohia e King Homeboy ka haere ki Kidscan, koinei te rā whā tekau mā waru ā kua kohia kētia e ia he whā mano tārā.

“I think King Homeboy is awesome, I love what he's doing and I think it show an immense amount of Aroha for our children.”

E manako ana a King Homeboy kia kohi i te tekau mano tārā i mua i te marama o Poutūterangi, ki reira oti ai tana wero kotahi rau rā, pō hoki.