Beatbox artist Hope One shares talent with youth

Kei Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kōtuku a Hope Haami e whakaako ana i te mahi pao paeoro hei tānga manawa mo te hunga ririki.

He wā whakamakere hopuoro tērā i te tū o Hope Haami i te papa whakaari o Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kōtuku.

Ko tā Takiri Te Ata Tohe – Tauira o TKKM o Te Kōtuku, "I whakaako a whaea Hope ki te mahi he puoro pao mai i o matou waha. Ae, nā te mea i mua kaore matou i mohio ki te te aha me o matou waha. E rata ana au ki tenei mahi inaeanei."

I patua te whakamā e ngā tauira kia rongo ai rātou i tēnei momo whakaputanga kare-ā-roto.

"Ki aku whakaaro he mahi pai, he pai ana ki ahau ki te mahi, mai i tona tae mai ki konei, no reira ka haere au ki runga I tona wahi I te ipurangi me te titiro ki ona pukenga me ona whakaaturanga i mahi aia."

I te ohinga o Haami, i mea atu ētahi tama whakatīkai ki a ia, ko te mahi pāo paeoro he mahi tāne anake. Engari mo tēnā.

E ai ki a Hope Haami – Kaipaopaeoro, "You shouldn't assume what any genre or gender of a person should determine their skill level. It didn't discourage me it encouraged me to be like you know what, I'm going to do what I want to do. So being able to do that over and over again. I already had a passion for music so being able to interpret that with beats and just beat boxing along with music I created this passion that I just wanted to know more.”

Kua whakahē katoa a Haami i ngā kōrero o ngā tama rā, ā, kua eke ia ki te keokeonga ki taumata whakaihiihi.

"I would love to inspire a whole generation of beatboxers cause as I said beatboxing is quite small so what I want to do is ignite fires in children everywhere to be able to go yup I don't even need to buy an instrument I don't need to spend $1200 on a drum machine I can do it with my mouth."

Kei Aotearoa a Haami e whakataki ana i tēnei kaupapa mo ngā wiki e rua.