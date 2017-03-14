Auckland water consumption on-par with post-flood target

He matapaki i ngā kino o te huarere ki te rohe, te kaupapa kōrero i te hui a Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki i te ata nei. E toru ngā marangai kua haukerekere i te rohe i te wiki ki muri nei, he waipuke, he tukitukinga te otinga.

Ko te whakamahinga wai i Tāmaki e hāngai ana ki ngā hiahia i muri i te waipuke, engari ko te whakahekenga wai mā te rua tekau rita mō te tangata kotahi ka pūmau tonu hei ngā e haere ake nei.

Hei tā Raveen Jaduram, Watercare Chief Executive, "The target is 400 [megalitres] and in the meantime, we will keep increasing the capacity from Ardmore, but that's a struggle because we don't know how long it will take for the sediment to settle ... and at the same time we know that if customers demand is not going to be shooting up to the 460 [megalitres], which it was before the rainstorm, we'll be able to fill [the reservoirs]."

E rua hautoru o ngā wai katoa ki Tāmaki whanui ka puta i ngā puna wai o Ardmore. Nā te kaha o te ua, he kotahi rau pūrua ake te nui o te para i tau ki reira, he nui ake i tā te puna i taea ai.

"Because the plant is normally automated, the level of sediment in the water when it came in, the plant decided to shut down. It said 'I can’t treat this'. So we've had to manually intervene and so we are now running the plant, I would say, in intensive care mode."

Ko tā Jaduram ko te momo para ki Ardmore, ā tōna wā, ka wehe i te wai, ēngari he rerekē te para i tau mai i tēra wiki, nā tēnei ka roa ake te wā whakaora i te wai.

"What we've got right now is called 'colloidal suspension' whereby it's sort of integral to the water and if left, it remains that way. So the way that silt is removed from water supply is we add Alum and then we flocculate and the Alum - and there's chemistry behind that - attaches to the sediment and they settle," tā Jaduram.

Ko tā te Kaunihera ki Tāmaki kei te āta tirohia tonutia te uru o Tāmaki.