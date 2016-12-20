Auckland dentist offers free dental care for Christmas

Ko te whakarahi ake i te hunga ki ōna tūru te whai a tētahi tākuta niho i te uru o Tāmaki i tēnei wiki, mō te rangi kore utu i tōna whare ka tū ia tau. Ko te tau tuaono a DentalCare West e mahi ana i tēnei kaupapa, kia torona ai te ringa āwhina ki ngā whānau rawakore me te whakamihi atu ki tōna hapori.

Hei tēnei Paraire he kore te utu te tango, te kōwiri, te tapi niho hoki ki tēnei Whare Oranga Niho.

Hei tā tētahi Kaiāwhina Pou Niho a Te Rangiaorere Paki, “Kua piki mai wētahi tangata mai i Taupo, mai i Kirikiriroa, wētahi atu mai i Te Tairawhiti.”

Kei tōna tau tuaono te rangi kore utu nei. Ka taea e te katoa, ahakoa ko wai ka whakarārangi atu. Ka pukumahi ngā Pou Niho mai i te waru karaka i te ata ki te kotahi karaka i te ahiahi.

E ai ki te Pou Niho Tākuta Scott Waghorn, "Majority are homeless or very low-income people and people who don't feel as though they can even access Work and Income and other methods of seeking lower cost dental care. They’ve sort of slipped below the radar and they come to our free day."

I tērā tau, nā Tākuta Waghorn me tana tīma ngā tāngata 70 neke atu i mahi i roto i te rima haora i whakaritea. I tēnei tau, ko tāna whakapae, neke atu i te kotahi rau ka noho atu ki te tūru

"Roughly 75 of those will be extractions and 25 of those will be fillings and often we say only one extraction or filling per person but often there will be a couple of teeth there that need to be taken care of so we just sort them all out while we're here," hei tā Dr Waghorn.

I ngā tau kua hipa, ko te hunga ka mahue, he kore utu te whakaahua ō-roto me te uiuinga ka whakaritea e Tākuta Waghorn mā rātou mō te tau hōu. Nā konā te āki ki te katoa, kia tae mai.