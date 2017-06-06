Auckland Council disputes bilingual elevators a waste of ratepayers' money

He rōpu moni kore hua e wero ana i Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki mō te tika rānei o te whakapau i ngā moni a ngā kai-utu tāke kia reo rua ai ōna ararewa. Nō te Poutūterangi, ka tīmata te whakatauira i te kaupapa nei i ngā tari o te kaunihera, i te huarahi o Arapeta, he ono mano, e rua rau tāra te wāriu.

E hāpai ana Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau i te reo Māori, i te whakapaohotanga o te reo i ngā ararewa o te whare Kaunihera, ēngari arā te whakahē a ētahi mō te utu.

Ko tā Jordan Williams. māngai ā-rōpū mo te Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance "the feedback from our 16,000 members since we've gone out with this story has been 'this is a total waste of money."

Ēngari ko tā Olivia Haddon, he Kaiwhakahaere ā-toi Māori ki Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau "It's not a waste of money. It will have a big impact on achieving our outcome under the Auckland Plan of a Māori identity. What it does is it lays a platform for utilising Te Reo Māori that we hope other organisations will take up the challenge around the city within their towers."

He hangarau hōu ka karangatia ai ngā ingoa, nama rānei o ngā papa o te whare. Tata ki te rua tekau mā iwa ngā papa, ā, he ingoa motuhake ki ia papa e hāngai pū ana ki te mahi kaumoana, ki te maramataka Māori rānei.

Ko tā Williams "spending $6200 on lifts is not the best way to encourage the use of Te Reo Māori" ēngari e whakahē a Haddon ki tēnei kōrero.

"The uptake of Te Reo Maori has more than doubled since the roll-out of the lifts within the whare. We have lots of people feeling more confident about speaking Māori, they know the names and now use the names for each floor and what they mean and it's cemented the simple number system of counting in te reo Māori. It's only been positive."

He orite te utu mo te reo kotahi ki te ararewa. Ko ta te Kaunihera he iti te wāriu o te tahua putea $3.7piriona te nui.

Ko tā Williams "a roll-out to every Auckland Council building could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars”. Ko tā Haddon "the same expenditure would not be recreated for every building it was just a matter of inserting the correct software into the lift system".

Ko tā te kaunihera kaore ano kia tau mena ranei ka kawea tēnei kaupapa ki nga tari puta noa.