African-American group inspire youth through classical music

Ko Imani Winds he rōpū whakatangi puoro ōkawa whakahirahira nō Amerika e huri haere ana i te motu hei whakakapi i te a hōtaka Kaleidoscope a Chamber Music Aotearoa. Neke atu i te waru rau ngā tamariki i tae atu ki tā rātau ngahau kore utu ki te hōro matua o Tāmaki Makaurau i te rā nei.

Kei te tōiriiri ngā oro a Imani Winds.

Hei tā te Kaiwhakatangi Bassoon a Monica Ellis, “Music is literally the air I breathe because my breath is what produces the sound of my particular instrument. It's just the way that all of us can communicate around the world it truly is a universal language.”

Te nuinga he uri nō Awherika ki Amerika, e ai ki a Monica kei te wero rātau i ngā whakaaro o te ao pūoro ōkawa.

“We are having people look at us and say wait a second I didn't know black musicians could play classical music in that way with that type of virtuosity and power.”

Nō te tau 1997 a Valerie Coleman i raranga i ngā kaipūoro ōkawa Awherika-Amerikana nāwai rā ka whānau mai te rōpū Imani Winds.

E ai ki a Coleman, “The name Imani actually came before the group itself and that was seed that allowed me the courage to call everybody up and just say hey you don't know me but would you like to be in a group that could potentially be role models for all walks of life.”

Ko te wawata ia a te rōpū nei he whakaputa waiata hei kipakipa tāngata.

“This might be the first time that a child is exposed to classical music or their first time exposed to live music and it's not only and honour but it's kind of a responsibility that we have to do the best we can because you never know who's going to pick up and instrument after the concert.”