$24m kia whakaora Te Kura Tuarua o Wainuiomata me te marae ātea

He rua tekau ma whā miriona tāra te whiwhi o Te Kura Tuarua o Wainuiomata mai te Kāwanatanga kia whakahoutia, kia whakapakari to rātou kura,ngā akomanga ano hoki. Kua whakawātea hoki ētahi pūtea kia whakatū he wharekai whare horoi hoki ki to rātou marae.

He pōhiri i te Pirimia, ana minita me te pūtea Kāwana.

Ko tā Matauranga Te Rauna, Kaiako ki Te Kura Tuarua o Wainuiomata, "ko te tumanako ka nui ake to pēke pūtea ki konei, ki Wainuiomata ki konei ki te kāreti anake ki tēnei wahanga, no reira me rahi ake te pūtea."

Kei te rohe pōti Ikaroa Rawhiti a Wainuiomata ēngari kaore a Meka Whaitiri i kanohi kitea mai. Ko tā te Pirimia kei tōna rohe pōti a ia e mahi ana i tēnei wiki.

Ko tā Pirimia Jacinda Ardern "as I've said I'm leaving the investigation to run its course Meka covers a huge area there is many many parts in her electorate which she could be today."

I tēra tau nā Nāhinara mahere whakahōu i whakaputa, tekau ma rua miriona tāra tōna nui, hei whakaora i te kura.

Ko tā Ardern "We are going to double that and give you $24-million."

He whā miriona tāra nui ake tēra i tā Reipa oati i te kōwhiringa pōti i tēra Mahuru.

Ko tā te Minita Take Mātauranga a Chris Hipkins, "it's based on the Ministry of Education's estimates of what they think it will cost to do the work that the school is looking to do."

Ko tētahi kaupapa matua he whakawhānui ake i te marae atea, kua tekau ma whitu tau e tāria ana.

Ko tā Marire Puketapu, tauira, "ko te painga ko te tumanako kia kite he whare kai he whare horoi hoki mo mātou hei whanake ake mo matou mo te whanau Māori me te rōpū kapa haka."

Ko tā Te Rauna, '”koira te tino whainga, kua roa mātou e tatari ana ki tētahi marae ki tētahi wharekai ki tētahi wāhi horoi."

Ko tā Te Rauna whakapae ka whakatū ēnei wāhi hei tēra tau.