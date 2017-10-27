150 ngā kaihīkoi ka piki ki te tihi o Rangitoto, mō te hauora te take

Neke atu i te kotahi rau rima tekau ngā kaihīkoi i piki ki te tihi o Rangitoto, mo te hauora me te taiao te take. He kaupapa hou i ara ake i raro i a Te Papa Atawhai, Tourism NZ me Sport Auckland. Kei a Leah Te Whata te roanga ake o ngā kōrero.

Haruru ana ngā reo manahau a te whakaminenga i te tūtukinga a ngā kaihīkoi i te ara pānaki rua rau rima tekau mā iwa mita ki te tihi o Rangitoto.

"It's a big achievement, I was gonna give up I just saw too many stairs just thought it was too high but my mate over there told me to carry on, big achievement, I'm happy."

He rerekē ana tēnei ki ngā huinga whakapakari ā-wiki ka whakahaeretia e Sport Auckland, engari e ai ki ngā kaihīkoi, nā tēnei kaupapa ka pāruretia ngā uauatanga ka puta i ngā māuiuitanga pērā ki te mate manawa, mate huka, mate āmai hoki.

"This is the first time I walked that long up the hill, I wish God bless I can make it up the hill."

E ai ki te māngai o Sport Auckland, e ai ki a Brooke Mitchell, "A lot of these people may have just gotten active or it's new to their lifestyle to be more active or it's new to their lifestyle to be more active so we just thought we'd get out there, bring all our groups together and just enjoy the day."

Ko tā te Kaiwhakahaere Take Tāpoi o Te Papa Atawhai, ko tā Tinaka Mearns, e manako nui ana rātou, mā te kaupapa nei ka hihiri ai ngā kaihīkoi ihu hūpe ki te hōpara i ngā ara hīkoi ki Aotearoa.

"The idea of if we can get people out walking and experience nature then they'll feel more of a connection and potentially further down the track it gives us more avenues to connect with conservation and perhaps do others types of things once they're in the outdoors.

Ka tāpirihia te ara hīkoi o Rangitoto ki te kōtuinga kaupapa a Te Papa Atawhai me Tourism Aotearoa. Ko te wawata a Sport Auckland, kia tū tēnei kaupapa ia tau.