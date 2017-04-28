10-year-old praised for helping lost boy

Kei whakamihia whānuitia a Jaelee Nathan, he tekau ōna tau, i te putanga whānui o te whitiāhua o tana mahi atawhai ki tētahi atu. Nāna nei tētahi tama ngaro, e whā tau te pakeke, i awhi kia kimi haere i tōna kāinga i te tonga o Tāmaki. E ai ki te pāpā o Jaelee, ko taua mahi, he tauira o te ngākau manaaki o tāna tama.

Ehara ko te manaaki tangata i te mahi tauhou kia a Jaelee Nathan he pukenga i taka mai i ōna matua.

Hei tā Jaelee Nathan, "Because they're helpful and they always do stuff like that, so I just try and copy so I can do good stuff when I'm older."

I te Rātapu nā Jaelee tētahi tama i ngaro, i kimi, i tiaki, i whakahoki ki tōna kaenga, e wha tau noa iho tana pākeke. Tā Jaelee whakawhiwhi hoki ki te tama he papa whakareti, he tokena hoki i te mea kore rawa ona hū.

Ko tā Jaelee, "It's normal for kids my age to look after kids because it's just helping another human."

Hei tā Hone Nathan, Pāpā o Jalee, "I'm proud of what my son did because with everything that's been happening with other kids something could have gone wrong."

Ko tā te whānau o Jaelee mahi he awhina i te hunga rawakore, no reira i tipu ai te manawanui o rātou ki te tangata. Ēngari kotahi noa iho te hiahia o Jaelee kaore ano kia ea.

Hei tā Jaelee, "I just want to hear a thank you and then that's it because all they said was nothing."

I whakapā atu a Te Kāea ki te māmā o te tama i awhinatia e Jaelee, engari kaore ano kia whakahoki kōrero mai.

