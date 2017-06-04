Young Māori musicians heading to Sweden

Tokorua ngā rangatahi e whakarite ana kia haere ki Sweden ki te whakatairanga i ngā puoro Māori. Kō atu i te kotahi rau ngā kaiwhakatangitangi puoro nō ngā pito maha o te ao ka whai tūranga ki te kaupapa o "Ethno Sweden", e whakaatu ana i ngā puoro Māori mō te wa tuatahi i tēnei tuatahi.

He poi whiuwhiu, he momo rakuraku a te Maori ka kitea ki mua i nga rau tangata o te ao, e ngakau nui nei ki nga mahi puoro.

Ko tā Whetu-Marama Rikihana, "Noreira he kaupapa kia hono ai nga motu katoa o roto i tenei ao ki te whangai ki a tatou ano nga momo matauranga mo nga puoro me nga waiata roreka o ia iwi ki roto i tenei ao."

Tekau ma whitu nga tau o Whetu-Marama Rikihana, tekau ma rima nga tau o Isaac Smith, ka rere atu ki Sweden hei nga wiki e toru ki te whakatairanga i nga mahi puoro Maori me te whakaatu hoki i etahi waiata na raua ano i te tito.

Hei tā Isaac Smith, "I think it's wonderful to share our culture and musical differences with others and they get an insight into our culture and we get an insight into theirs in exchange."

I kowhiria raua e Ethno Aotearoa e rua marama ki muri, na te kamupene o Ethno Sweden a raua whakanekeneke hoki i utu. He kaupapa kua toru tekau tau e haere ana hei whakanui i nga momo puoro o nga iwi taketake huri noa.

Ko tā Hanna Wiskari Griffiths, "Former Participant), "I've been involved with that on different levels for a few years and now i'm here in New Zealand and then I got the questions from my firends over there, "we really would love to have some Maori music, can you find some people for us? Because they never have that before and it's the first time ever.

"It's not like you have to be an expert but you need to be interested and you need to be open to it and it's about learning and sharing."

Whetu-Marama and Isaac were both brought up in Auckland and came from a musical background or the arts. Whetu-Marama's father Te Rangi Kaihoro is already making them Māori instruments to take over to Sweden as a token of love.

Hei tā Te Rangi Kaihoro, "I whakaaro matou me pehea i te akiaki i te tino tautoko ake i tera tino karangakia Whetu Marama me Isaac, me whakautu anei te whakautu kia hanga i tetahi taonga, a, tona wa ka hoatu hei taonga ma ratou."

Kei te kokiri e Ethno Aotearoa ki te whakarite i tetahi wananga ki Tamaki Makaurau a tera tau.

