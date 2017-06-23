Woman says theft accusation "stripped me of my dignity"

He wahine e tūtū mai ana ki te whakahē i te kaikiri e noho here ana, otirā i te whakapae hara i runga i te momo ā-iwi. He tū i muri mai i te rerenga whakapae hē mōna mō te whānako uru whakapīwari i tētahi toa kākāhu wāhine i Tāmaki.

I te timatanga o tēnei marama, i haere a Mandi Lobo ki te hoko koti i te whare hokomaha o St Lukes, ka whakamātau kākahu ki Portmans, ka waihotia atu ngā kākahu, ka puta ki toa kē atu. I reira ia, ka mau i te wātene, ka tirohia ōna pēke.

Ko tānā “I was told by security I'd been caught shoplifting on camera, putting a wig in my bag as I was leaving the Portmans store.

“What made it worse is that security searched the Glassons store I’d just come from because they thought I’d stashed the wig somewhere inside.”

Na tētahi kaimahi o Portmans te wātene i waea atu me te kōrero he wahine māori, he urukehu te tae o ōna makawe i whānako uru whakapīwari i tētahi whakapakoko o taua toa.

Ka whakapono hoki ngā wātene, i rite te āhua o te nanakia ki tō Lobo, ēngari ka hipa te tekau ma rima miniti, nā tētahi atu kaimahi o Portmans te whakatau, i hē kē te whakapae.

He pukuriri a Mandi Lobo na tona hara kore, ā he hiahia tāna kia tirohia ngā ture hokohoko mena he hara kei te haere.

Ko Amanda "Mandi" Lobo, kaihokohoko, "It stripped me of my dignity pretty much I felt highly embarrassed."

He uri no Ahitereiria a Lobo, ko tāna ko te tae o tōna kiri te take i whiu hara tahae ki a ia. Whai muri mai i tuku reta ia ki te toa hokohoko mo tana nawe me te kimi whakapāha.

Ko tāna "what's not appropriate is they held me against my will. They had no factual evidence I stole a wig. Secondly the racial profiling and thirdly there is still no one putting their hand up and taking accountability."

Ko tā Kerrie Hughes māngai ki St Lukes i hui ngātahi rātou ki a Lobo me te tuku whakapāha ko tāna ki a Te Kāea.

"Standard procedure is the retailer is required to identify the individual...in this case [identification] was incorrect and a case of mistaken identity.



"After an incident that takes place in our centres we undertake a review of processes and we have engaged with our contractor to discuss training and this was shared with Mandi.

"...whilst this was a regretful experience we do value Mandi as a customer."

Ēngari ko tā Lobo whai muri i tāna hui kaore ano a Portmans kia tuku korero ki a ia.

"They still hadn’t derived a statement from Portmans and a week and a half later I sent an email asking what's going on? They thought the matter was closed but it hadn't been closed until Portmans sent a statement saying I didn't steal the wig."

I tuku whakapāhā hoki a Portmans me te tuku tono hoki kia hui ā-kanohi. I tuku tono hoki te kaiwhakahaere o te toa kia hui ngātahi. Ko Susan O’connor, mangai o Portmans ki a Te Kāea;

"There has clearly been a disconnect between the incident that took place outside Glassons, the Centre Security detaining Amanda and the events that have been outlined to me by our team. The Portmans team did not identify Amanda.

"At no stage would our company ever wish to put any customer in this situation - it goes against everything in our Code of Conduct & Equal Opportunity Policy, which value treating customers and staff with dignity and respect. We do not tolerate discrimination in any form."

Ēngari ko tā Lobo kaore ano tētahi kia tū me te korero no rātou ano te hē.

"I'm not too sure who identified me because Portmans are saying security identified me but Portmans are saying security identified me.

Kei te whakaputa a Lobo i tēnei take ki te ao whānui engari ka kore rawa ia e hoko anō ki ēnei toa.