Wellington commemorates Battle of El Alamein

Ki Te Whanganui-a-Tara i te rā nei, whakamaharatia ai te Pakanga Tuarua o El Alamein i ngā tau whitu tekau mā rima ki muri. Neke atu i te tekau mano ngā hōia o Aotearoa i hinga, i whara rānei ki taua riri o te pakanga tuarua o te ao.

He whakamaumahara i ngā hōia o Aotearoa i tau ki te mura o te ahi, ki tēra e mōhiotia whānuitia ana ko te tino pakanga roa ki Te Pakanga Tuarua o te Ao.

Kō tā Deandre Kariko, he tama hōia,"it was a very important battle for the allies trying to break through the Axis enemy lines."

Ko te matua kēkē o Russ Caldwell, a Andy Gourlay tēra i whawhai ki El Alamein i te taha o te Kamupene B o Te Hokowhitu a Tū.

"He was initially rejected from the Māori Battalion because he had tuburculosis as a child. So he enlisted and a few days later was kicked out but he went over to Tauranga from Maketu and re-enlisted in his brother's name, then re-joined his whanaunga and went to Egypt and fought over there."

I tū ngā whakamaumahara he kotahi rā i muri i te whakaoati a te kāwanatanga hou, me tana whakaae mo tētahi Whare mo Te Hokowhitu a Tū ki te Tai Tokerau.

Ko tā te Pirimia Tuarua a Winston Peters "the reality is, here's Ngata he's at Waitangi and he's telling young Māori soldiers going off to their death that that's the price of being equal in New Zealand. That's why it's significant."

He whakatau e tautoko e Caldwell.

"I think that's great. I think all the four companies should have their commemoration. I think that nationally we should be commemorating the Māori Battalion."

He kotahi mano neke atu ngā hōia no Aotearoa ki te Urupa o El Alamein. Te tatauranga matua o ngā hōia no tēnei whenua ki te urupa kotahi puta noa i te ao.