"We will continue to prepare for a mass human occupation”

He takitini i whakakao atu ki te tautoko i a SOUL e pakanga ana mō te whenua ki Ihumātao, ki Tāmaki Makaurau. Tū ai te huihuinga nei i mua i te ekenga o te take nei ki te Kōti Taiao, arā, ko te wawata a Fletcher Building kia whakatū kāinga ki reira, hei whakangawāri ake i te taha ki ngā kāinga ki Tāmaki Makaurau.

Kei te tū tahi te hapori o Ihumātao, he pupuri whenua te take.

Ko tā Pania Newtono te rōpū SOUL, “We're here today to demonstrate to Fletchers, the council and the Government really that there's a strong community here who are opposing Fletcher Buildings development on ancestral whenua.”

Nā Te Komiti Whakakore Kaikiri a Te Rūnana o Te Ao te whakatau, me tiro anō te Kāwantanga ki te mahere kāenga ki Ihumātao, āpiti atu, me mātua whakaae ngā mana whenua Māori ki ngā mahi e haere ake nei.

Hei tā Pania Newton, “See that has never occured in this process and so for the United Nations to call on our Government to reevaluate this special housing area says says a lot about the injustice that is present here.

Ko tā Steve Evans o Fletcher Building, neke atu i te kotahi rau rima tekau tau te whenua e mau tūmataiti ana, ā, kua oti kē te whakatau Kokoraho i raro i TToW, ka mutu, kāre te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makauru i pīrangi i ngā whenua. Hei tāno anō, kei te mahi tahi rātau me ngā iwi mana whenua. Heoi tā Newton, kei te hē.

“We've constantly gone back to Fletchers and asked them to produce that evidence of mana whenua support, you know we're not a post-Treaty settlement iwi, we are a confederation of many hapū, and so Fletchers haven't been able to supply that evidence,” says Newton.

Hei tā Marama Davidson o te rōpū Kākāriki, ka ngana ia te kukume i ngā taura o Te Whare - Paremata.

“Kei a mātau te Kāwantanga te mana i tēnei wā ki te whakatika, nā reira ko tērā te wero kei mua i ahau,” te kī a Davidson.

Neke atu i te rima rau, rima tekau rā ngā kainoho-whenua o SOUL e nohopuku ana, ā, hei tā Pania Newton e kore rātau e neke.

“Should we be unsuccessful with the Environment Court we will continue to prepare for a mass human occupation,” says Newton.

Hei tē Hūrae tū ai te take nei ki rō kōti taiao.