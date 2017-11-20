Veteran Taxi driver says shooting incident a great concern

Tērā te whakahau a te kai-hautu tekehī, me kaha ake te aro hei whakahaumaru i ngā kaitaraiwa i ā rātou e mahi ana. He mea whai atu I muri i te pupuhitanga o tētahi kaitaraiwa i Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara i te Rāhoroi.

E ai ki a Clarke Tamariki, Kaihautu Tekehī, kotahi noa iho te wā i rere ai te kariri i ōna tau whā tekau mā whā e taraewa tēkehi ana.

"A friend of ours quite a while back maybe 10 or 20-years he was shot in broad daylight by people out in the country and he was lucky to survive."

I pūhia te pokohiwi o tētahi kaitaraiwa Capital Taxis i te Pōhoroi whai muri i te tautohe i te wā utu, me tāna kimi āwhina ki tēnei teihana hinu ki Miramar. Ko tā Tamariki he whakamatakutanga tēnei ki te hunga kaitaraiwa, ā, me whakapakari ake ngā ahuatanga whakahaumaru.

"I've got a camera up here but that's not going to help you. It's alright having the photo afterwards but you don't know what's going to happen apart from that we've only got the safety switch."

Ko tā John Hart, Kaiwhakahaere ki te Taxi Federation, ēhara i te mahi ngāwari ēngari me whakapakari ake ngā ture kia noho haumaru ai te kaitaraiwa i tāna mahi.

"We've looked at safety screens that are used in some parts of the world but unless you have plate-glass separating the driver from the passenger they're not completely safe not completely secure."

Ko tā Tamariki kaore pea ngā pāhihi e tino rata ki ngā ārai pēra.

"To have barriers wouldn't look good. You're picking up all sorts of people, little old ladies wouldn't want to hop into an armoured tank.

“But if I was working those same hours [I would probably wear a bullet proof vest]. You don’t know what's out there at night.”

Ko tā te Ope Pirihimana kei te hohipera tonu te kaitaraiwa. Kaore ano a Capital Taxis kia whakahoki kōrero mai.