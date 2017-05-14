Vera Morgan celebrates her 100th birthday

Kua eke a Vera Morgan ki te taumata e kore e taea e te tokomaha o Ngāi Māori, arā, kua kotahi rau tau te pakeke. He wahine māia e ū ana ki ngā tikanga Māori, nōna te manaakitanga i uhi ki runga i ngā rangatahi Māori o Te Whanganui-a-Tara i a ia i te roopu Ngāti Pōneke.

100 tau a Vera Morgan (Te Māhurehure) e takahi ana i te whenua, he kakama tonu te hinengaro, ā, he tohutohu wōna ki ngā whakatipuranga.

Hei tāna “Walk the talk. I says we don't walk the talk, get out of it. You don't just talk and do nothing, which a lot of people did. They had plenty to say but no action. I say no action, shut up.”

E hia kē nei ngā panonitanga o ngā tau kotahi rau kua kitea e Vera. I a ia e tipu ana, ko ōna pakeke te hunga i te wā o te Tirīti o Waitangi me ngā pakanga whenua.

E ai ki a Neville Baker (Te Atiawa), “Occasions like this are very very important to reminicse and you've heard the older kuia talking this afternoon and reflecting on all the events and of course they traversed two world wars.”

Nō te tau 1917 i whānau mai a Vera Morgan ki Hokianga. Nō tōna 18 tau hūnuku atu ia ki Te Whanganui-a-Tara, ki reira piri atu ai ki te roopū māori e mōhiotia nei ko Ngāti Pōneke. He huihuinga harikoa, he hokinga mahara.

Hei tā Laura Taiapa, (Ngāti Pōneke), “That's a great treasure that she gave to us all, to look after, you know that's always been the motto of Ngāti Pōneke you look after the young ones, but she carried it on in that way.”

Nō ōna hoa haere ngā korero whakamiha i uhi ki runga ki a ia.

Ko tā Baker, “You had the energy, you had the style, you had the attitude and you were able to tell people what to do and they listened. So that was a very important part of your contribution.”

A kō ake nei tū ai te rā whakanui i a Vera Morgan ki Pipitea marae.