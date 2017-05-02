Traditional therapy provides healing for rape victims

He pārurenga o te taitōkai a Hinewirangi Kohu-Morgan, ā, ko te taonga puoro tōna rongoā. Koinei te wiki whakatūpato i te mahi pāwhera, ā, ko tana whāinga, he akiaki i ngā pārurenga kia kōrero ki ngā pirihimana, kia ōkawa ai te rīpoata i ngā tūkinotanga.

Ko te oro me te puoro ngā rongoā mo Hinewirangi Kohu-Morgan i anga whakamua ai ia.

“So my workshop is around learning to hear that voice in the puku and to let it rise and be aware that it is part of the pain that you're already in and releasing out of your body.”

Ka Ata Mai te kaupapa kua waihanga mo te wiki whakamōhio ki te pawhera. He parurenga o mua a Kohu-Morgan ki nga mahi pawhera. Hei tāna kei te āwhina hoki ia i ngā kaihara tōkai ki te whare herehere o Waikeria.

“My work and my passion in the state of my forgiveness has come to that place where I need to help these men re-direct their lives and become who they were born to be.”

Kua puta etahi whakaaturanga i Nga Pirihimana o Aotearoa ki te awhina i te hunga parurenga ki te korero. I ngā tau e toru ki muri neke atu i te kotahi mano whā rau ngā kēhi hara tōkai ki waenga i ngā whānau ki Aotearoa nei.

“That doesn't surprise me because when you look at the act of colonisation on our people and they are imploding, not exploding but imploding and punishing ourselves. So it's about coming to a space and I’m always happy to awhi that process because it's really, really hard to find someone who has worked through and in a state of forgiveness.”

Whai muri i te wiki nei ka haere tonu ngā wānanga a Hinewirangi Kohu-Morgan i roto i ngā mahi puoro Māori me te arataki i te hunga pārurenga ki tua.