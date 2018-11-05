Te Tumu Paeroa welcomes first female trustee Dr Charlotte Severne

Koia te wahine tuatahi hei manutātaki i te taumata whakahaere o Te Tumu Paeroa. Ko Tākuta Charlotte Severne tērā, ka noho ki te tūranga amorangi hei ngā tau e toru e haere ake nei, ā, kei te aronui atu ana tāna titiro ki te hāpai tonu i ngā mahi tiaki, whakawhanake hoki i ngā whenua Māori.



E iwa tekau mano heketea te nui o ngā whenua kei te whakahaerehia e Tākuta Charlotte Severne.

Ko tāna "Women do bring a different lens to the type of mahi that we're talking about here. We tend to be more affiliative in our types of management and we also bring the whole whanau with us."

He Kaitiaki whenua a Te Tumu Paeroa ma ngā Kaipupuri whenua e kotahi rau mano, ka tuku mōhio, tohutohu hoki mo te whakawhanake i te whenua. Ko Jamie Tuuta te heamana o mua ā ko te whakatipu i ngā hua te aronga matua mā Tākuta Severne.



"Making it clear that from secondary and even primary through to the compulsory sector that people actually have careers on their land and opening that pipeline up. There is no excuse for that pipeline to be so closed and not available to our tamariki."

He Kaitātai Arowhenua, he kaiwhakawhiwhi tōhu āpiha hoki mo ana mahi pūtaiao. He Kaipūtaiao matua o mua hoki mo te mōana ngā kaupapa whanaketanga Māori hoki ki Taihoro Nukurangi, ā, e rua tau te roa ki tāna tūnga Tuara Tumuaki ki Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa mo Ngai Māori Ngai Pasifika hoki.

Ko tā Ahorangi Meihana Durie o Te Pūtahi a Toi ki Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa, "tēnei tonu mātou e aue ana i tōna wehenga ēngari me mihi atu ki a ia i tēnei o ngā tūranga hou na te mea ko ana mahi i mua he mahi whakapakari i te taha ki te mana o te whenua."

He mahi ā-ture hoki tāna mo te whakahaere i te whenua Māori me ngā rōpū Kaipupuri whenua, ka whai wāhi hoki ki ētahi rōpū whakatū whare.