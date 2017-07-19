Te taea te utu taiohi i awhina e ratou te kimi mahi - Te Ope Whakaora

Ko tā te Te Ope Whakaora, ka kore rāwa te kaupapa here whai utu a te Opportunities Party e rongoā ai i te kore mahi a te hunga rangatahi. E ai ki a rātou, ka pai kē atu kia whakapaua te rua ira whā piriona tāra ki wāhi kē atu.

Ko tā te Kaitātari tauwhito hapori o Te Ope Whakaora a Alan Johnson kaore te rua rau tāra ia wiki i te rongoa mo ngā taiohi kore mahi.

"Just giving people money doesn't give them the skills they need to get jobs."

Ko tāna me tuku kē taua pūtea kia whakapakari i te tauira mai i te tekau ma rua tau te pakeke, hei para he ara mahi hou ma rātou.

"Many young people are leaving school without the skills that can find them a job in the job market, as well as that we probably think there is discrimination against those young people in the job market and a UBI won't resolve those things."

He kaupapa here tuku pūtea tēnei na te Rōpū Opportunities ki te hunga tekau ma waru tau ki te rua tekau mā toru tau te pakeke, ko tā te kaiarahi a Gareth Morgan e toru tekau ma rima ōrau ngā māori ka whai hua i taua kaupapa here.

"You'd do away with disincentive problems, people would receive it, but they'll do the same things that they otherwise would have done anyway so I don't think it would encourage them to participate but I don't think it would discourage them either."

Ko tāna me haere ngā taiohi ki te whai pukenga, mahi rānei whai muri i te kura, kia kaua e haere ki te whai penihana.