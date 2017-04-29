Taonga signifies relationship between Auckland and Kansai.

Kua tata atu te otinga o ngā Taumāhekeheke Pakeke o te Ao ki Tāmaki nei. Ka tūtaki tātou ki ngā kairāranga me ngā kaiwhakairo i waihanga i te mauri motuhake, he ritenga ki te Atua a Māui, i whakanikonikohia e ngā rau huia o te Toroa, he taonga ka tākoha ki Hapani mō te Taumāhekeheke Pakeke o te Ao 2021.

Tata mutu ai te tāonga nei, he hoe motuhake ka ahu atu ki Hapani.

Hei tā Wikuki Kingi (Whaotapu), "It's going to be Māui, he obviously embodies all the superhuman powers and our first sportsman if you like he was a great individual but also a team player, it's a good segway into the whole Masters Games."

Kua whakanikonikohia te tāonga nei e ngā kairāranga e ngā rau huia onge rawa atu o te Toroa, i whakaae Te Papa Atawhai te hoatu aua rau ki a rātou.

Ko tā Edna Pahewa (Tumu Raranga), "You know they're not common in kakahu and if you say you've done a kakau with an albatross feather that is important because not everyone and not all weavers can get their hands on albatross, so yes, it's probably just down from the Kiwi feathers."

Ka kawea atu te whakairo nei, te mauri ki Hāpāni, otirā he tohu o te hononga ki waenganui i a Auckland me Kansai.

Hei tā Kingi, "It's a great honour to be a part of this and to represent our iwi here in this way, to acknowledge all the people involved, you know the art of rāranga and whakairo coming together, so any opportunity to do that on the world stage is always good for us."

Hei te pō āpōpō ka tū te hui whakamutunga o ngā taumāhekeheke, muri atu te kōtahi wiki o ngā mahi whakataetae.

