Survey links tertiary drop-outs to financial struggles

E karanga ana ngā tauira whare wānanga kia nui ake te pūtea tautoko kāwanatanga, nā te kaha nui o ngā utu oranga, me te iti o te pūtea kei te pūkoro. Nā te rangahau a UNITEC i kite he hautoru o ngā tauira ka noho kore kai, rawa kore anō hoki, nā te kaha pōhara.

Ko tā Drew Riwhi-Harding kua eke te taumata oranga tauira ki tiketiketanga kē, ā, ka nui kē te uaua ia rā.

"In a week you're looking at spending about $300 - $350 in terms of just making it to class so it starts adding up really fast. That's how a lot of students end up with like five jobs and they get really stressed and drop out of uni because they can’t afford it."

Tata ki te rua mano nga tauira i whakamātauhia e UNITEC. Haurua o rātou, e rua hau toru anō hoki o Ngāi Māori kīhai i te whakaea i ā rātou utu. He hau toru o rātou, tata ki te haurua hoki o Ngāi Māori i whakaaro me whakarere te whare wānanga na te nui o ngā momo pēhitanga.

"I probably had three jobs running at once at the most. The income helped but you're offsetting money against stress because you're working hard but you're forgetting to study and then you're stressing because you're forgetting to study and you've got stuff due in."

Ko te utu mo tētahi rūma noho ki Tāmaki Makaurau neke atu i te rua rau rima tekau tāra te utu

E rua rau tekau ma waru tāra te pūtea tautoko tauira kore utu ka taea, mo te hunga tē taea te whiwhi tēra he te kotahi rau waru tekau tāra te pūtea oranga ka taea, heoi me whakahoki atu ki te kawanatanga

Mena ka mahi hoki te tauira, ka tangohia ake te kotahi tāra mō ia tāra ka kake ake i te rua rau tekau ma wha tāra.

"The Government is wanting people who are trained and qualified to do jobs. In order for that to happen you need to support those people studying and you're not doing that."

Neke atu i te waru tekau ōrau o te pūtea tautoko tauira, taurewa hoki ka utua e te kawanatanga, he tautoko hoki ka kite na te kaiutu tāke mo ngā tauira whare wānanga. Ko tā te kawanatanga ka mātua i tēnā te pūtea tauira.

Link to other related stories - Survey renews calls for urgent increase in student support