St John ambulance service receive extra $59.2m in funding

Kāore ngā āpiha St John i te taraiwa waka tūroro me tō rātou kōtahi nā te tahua pūtea $59.2 miriona ka tāea te mahi takirua ināianei. Otira, he 400 ngā waka tūroro hōu ka hoko kia mahi i Aotearoa nei.

Kua rima ngā tau e hiahia ana a St John ki te whakakore i ngā kaimahi takitahi, a, i tēnei wiki i whakatutuki ai taua whainga.

Hei tā Te Tumu Whakarae o St Johns a Peter Bradley, "We will start rolling out the additional 430 ambulance staff starting from July but this is a four year programme, so over the next year we would hope to recruit an extra, 100, 110 ambulance staff in different parts of NZ."

Ko Aotearoa te whenua anake puta noa i te ao e mahi tonu ana i ngā kaimahi takitahi, heoi, nā te tahua pūtea hōu kua rite a Aotearoa ki te taumata o te ao.

Ko tā Bradley, "At the moment where we have a single crew ambulance on route to hospital we don't have anyone in the back with the patients so it makes absolute sense from a patient care perspective to have someone in the back of the ambulance looking after them."

He 400,000 ngā karanga ka whakautua e rātou ia tau, he 150 ō rātou waahi, ka haere rātou ki te nuinga o te whenua nei.

Hei tā Bradley, "From a staff safety perspective and the whole issue around lifting manual handling when you've got two people it's much much easier to care for a patient and to be able to lift a patient and it's safer for our staff."

Mā te pūtea hōu e āhei ai rātou te kuhu ki ngā kainga mō te mahi hauora, kia kawe hoki i ngā tāngata e noho tuawhenua ana ki ngā rata, mō te kore utu.