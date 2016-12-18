Scientist: East coast prone to tsunami

Whai muri i te rū whenua, 7.8 i Kaikoura, kei te ata tirotiro ētahi kaipūtaiao i te takutai o te Tairāwhiti o Aoteaora, kia tika ai te punaha whakatupato ki te motu mō te tai aniwhaniwha. Ko tā rātou he waahi tāpapa ana Te Tairāwhiti mō te tai aniwhaniwha.

Mēnā ka hua ake he rū whenua kino rawa, ka pākinotia te Tairāwhiti e te tae aniwhaniwha.

Hei tā tētahi Ahorangi o Te Whare Wānanga o Te Kunenga a David Johnston, “Coastal New Zealand is susceptible to tsunami risk from a number of sources and the east coast is vulnerable to the faults off the east coast but also from distant faults.”

Kei te tirotiro ngā mātanga rū whenua mai i Te Tairāwhiti heke iho ki Ōtepoti kia mārama ai rātou i te mahi a te hapori whānui i te wā o te rū whenua i Kaikoura.

“There is a project to review revise and upgrade the national warning sytem so this information is really vital to help get a better understanding about how we prepare communities to respond to tsunami.”

Nā te rū whenua i whakamātautau ngā pere whawhati tata pēnei i tēnei i Te Awanga i Te Matau a Māui, i Kaikoura i tau atu he tae aniwhaniwha e whā mita te teitei.

“So what we are finding and it's very encouraging for many people on feeding the long strong earthquake calculated who didn't felt the earthquake reported members of their community alerting them to the risk.”

He rangahau e āwhina atu i ngā ratonga maha i Aotearoa hei whakamōhio atu ki ngā hapori me pehea te whakarite mō te rū whenua me te tae aniwhaniwha.