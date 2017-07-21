Rising Star finalist Laura O'Connell Rapira the new face of activism

He ihorei o te marahea a Laura O'Connell Rapira e hiki nei i ngā whakaaro i āna wero ki ngā mana rangatira. E karangatia ana, ko ia te mata kunenga o te tū totohe. Ā, i te kainamutanga atu ki ngā kōwhiringa pōti, kotahi tana kaupapa, ko te whakarahi ake i ngā kai-pōti rangatahi.

Ahakoa tōna rangatahi, he nui tonu tana ngau - he kōtiro e ripo haere ana i ngā kaupapa maha o te motu.

Ko ta te rangatira o Rock-Enrol ta Laura O'Connell Rapira- Owner, "I think that people think often that politics is for those people over there in the beehive when actually those things you rant about on social media that you care really passionately about, a lot of that is a political opinion and were trying to kind of bring those to the surface."

27 nga tau te pakeke o Laura O'Connell Rapira, nō Te Atiawa, Ngāpuhi hoki. He wahine e pono ana ki te whakaaro, kei te hunga rangatahi te mana ki te kawe kaupapa.

Hei ta O'Connell Rapira, "What were saying is not the blame needs to be put on the system and politicians for that because young people aren't dis-engaged I would say that they're dis-satisfied and to be dissatisfied with whats on offer you had to have been i guess engaged enough in the first place to have expectations."

Na ōnā maharahara mō te iti o te rangatahi e pōti ana, ka tīmata a Laura i a Rock-Enrol. He roopū whakaaweawe i ngā kaupapa tōrangapū ki ngā hāpori. Ki tētahi o ngā whakataetae a Rock-Enroll, i roto i ngā rangi tekau noa iho nei ka kitea te 1000 o nga rangatahi e uru atu ana ki te pōti.

Ko ta O'Connell Rapira, "You sign up your flat or your sports team, or your marae or your church group or youth group or whatever it is and you have to try and enrol as many young people as you can over a space of ten days and so they would sign up online and then they would try and get people enrolled and so the winner of that competition would get a fully catered house party where Tiki Tane would come and play at your house."

Hei tā Laura, ka puku mahi ia me tōna tīma i ngā marama kei te heke mai ki te whakareri mō te rā pōti.