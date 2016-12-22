Rangatahi release positive messages to combat suicide

He rauemi hōu e titi nei ki te ipurangi hei awhi i ngā mahi aukati i te mate whakamomori, he mea whakaputa ngātahi i Te Raumatatini me Te Puni Kōkiri. Ko tōna hanganga mai, he mea arataki nā ngā rangatahi, he mea tautoko, nā te Māori, nā te rāngai haumanu, e kei roto ia i te reo Māori me te reo pākeha.

Ko #MAORIORA te ingoa o te rauemi hou kua tau nui ki roto i te ao pae pāpaho pāpori.

Hei tā tētahi Pou Ahorangi o Te Rau Matatini a Marama Parore, “Maori ora is one of those really exciting projects that come along in your life when you start talking about suicide and suicide prevention in te ao maori and the things that are important to help protect our young people in particular.”

I hoatu pūtea a Te Puni Kokiri ki Te Rau Matatini kia waihanga ai nga rauemi ipurangi ki te patu i nga momo āhuatanga mate whakamōmori i te hunga rangatahi. Hei tā te Pou Ahorangi o Te Rau Matatini a Marama Parore he rerekē te whakaaro o tēnei kaupapa nōtemea ko nga rangatahi tēna e arahi ana i te kūrae nei.

E ai ki tētahi Kaiawhina Rangitahi a Eunique Kitisen, “So this is one of four. Our other ones will be launched in the New Year along with that we've created emojis, hashtags.”

“When you trust ranagatahi, really trust them and trust their authentic voice, that’s important because they now the story they want to tell, and so it’s not about the bad sad Maori, Let’s not do that anymore, everybody else does that to us. Let’s talk about how fabulous we are. And how we rock and whanau, and as individuals within whanau and what ti is to be Maori and to draw on the strength from your tupuna,” hei tā Parore.

I te whakapuakitanga ake o te ataata tuatahi i eke ngā kitenga ki te rua tekau mano, me te rima rau tohatoha ma runga Puka Mata. Hei tā Eunique Kitiseni, kāre ia i whakapono ka pēnei rawa te tīrara, engari ko tāna pirangi kia mohio whānui ai te marea ki te kaupapa nei.

“I think that its positive in its strength based and I think that’s really important, particularly at this time of your when for some whanau Christmas is not a happy time of year, so we want whanau just to remember to reach into themselves and reach into the good things about themselves that are us and make that blossom i te wa o te Kirihimete,” hei tā Parore.

E whā nga ataata ka whakapuakina ia marama tae noa atu ki te Paengawhawha, arā hoki ētahi atu rauemi mō te pae pāpori ka tūwhera hei te tau hou.