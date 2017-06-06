Protesters send message to Govt and US on Paris Climate agreement

Neke atu i te toru rau ngā kai-totohe i te āhuarangi i whakatū pihi atu ki te Hekeretari Matua o Amerika, ki a Rex Tillerson, i tana ūnga mai ki Aotearoa. E whai ana tēnei i te tā Donald Trump huri tuarā atu ki te kawenata whakaaetanga o Parī mō te āhuarangi.

Kua whakakotahi atu te rōpū porotū a 350 Aotearoa ki te whare pāremata hei whakahē i te taenga atu o te Hekeretari a Rex Tillerson ki Te Whanganui a Tara.

E ai ki te Kaiwhakahaere o Te Moananui a kiwa ki 350.org a Koreti Tiumalu, “We in the Pacific are trying so hard to keep our islands above water we need to work together as indigenous, hold ceremonies to pay and to give back to the land that has been so ripped apart."

Hei tā tetahi mema Poari o 350.org a Mahinaarangi Baker, “We just don’t accept that’s the policy decision being made by Trump and we are demanding there are real affects for our whānau here. We are demanding that the government actually speak out in opposition to the decision that Trump made.”

He whakautu tēnei whakahē ki te wehenga a Donald Trump ki te whakaaetanga āhuarangi o Parī me te koretake a Aotearoa ki taua whakatau.

E ai ki te Hetarateri a Whenua o Amerika a Rex Tillerson, “How they have a good environment and that signing that specific contract won’t help.”

Kaare i te whakaae ngā kaiārahi o te ao ki te whakatau a Trump heoi kei te noho wahangū te pirimia a Bill English, kei te whakaaro nui hoki te māngai āhuarangi a Paula Bennett ki te whakatau a Trump.

Hei tā Baker, “We want our government to show some stronger commitment and to stop subsidising the fossil fuel industry. Follow the lead of the other international leader who have moved towards a low carbon economy.”

E ai ki a 350 Aotearoa me whiriwhiri a Bill English i te whakatau e tika ana mo te āhuarangi, ko te ara tika o tēnei hītori ko te taha hītori rānei o Donald Trump.