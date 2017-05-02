Prioritise asthma prevention over treatment – Health Minister

Koinei te wiki whakamōhio ki te mate huangō, ka mutu, ko te karanga a ētahi hunga mate huangō, me āhei ki te hoko rongoā i te toa me te kore tūtohu a te tākuta. Heoi kei te whakahē te Minita Take Hauora a Jonathan Coleman me te Ahorangi Hauora a Jim Reid i taua whakaaro.

Nā te uaua o te whiwhi rongoa mo te mate huango ki Aotearoa, e hiahia ana ētahi kia whai i te tauira o Ahitereiria.

Hei tā tētahi Turoro Huango a Aroha Mane, "Me whai tātou pea i te tauira ki Ahitereiria. I reira ka tāea te hoko i te pūrere huango me te kore whakahau rongoa no reira koinei te huarahi kia māma ake te tiki rongoa mo ngā whānau."

E ai ki te rangahau o Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou, o ngā tamariki Māori, tamariki Pasifika e rima, kotahi ka pāngia e te mate huango. Ko tā Ahorangi Jim Reid, kāore ia i te whakaae kia whakawhiti ringa te rongoa mehemea kāore he pepa whakahau.

He tā tētahi Ahorangi o Te Whare Wānanga o Otākau a Jim Reid, "We need to hammer home the need to use a preventer because the preventer stops the symptoms it treats the symptoms at the cause. The reliever is like the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff and its treating symptoms when they have arrived and it's the wrong way round. I would predict that if we let that happen our death rate would increase even more."

Ko tā te Mīnita Take Hauora a Jonathan Coleman, me ako te turoro huango ki ngā āhuatanga ārai.

E ai ki te Minita Hauora a Jonathan Coleman, "Yeah well I mean asthma, it's very important that it is managed appropriately and so part of a good preventative strategy would be making sure that people get access to those resources."

Hei tā Mane, "E whakaae ana au ki te whakaako me pehea te whakamahi tika te purere huango. Kei te kamupene o New Zealand Asthma ngā akonga ka tāea tētahi te haere ki ngā whare whakaako ki ngā whānau me pēhea te tuku te pūrere huango kia tika, tino whakaae au ki ēra."

Kua tirohia kētia e te kāwanatanga ki te hokona atu te rongoā huango me te kore pepa whakahau, mā te wā ka kite mēnā ka tirohia anōtia.