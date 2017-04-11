Police use Car-eoke to spread Easter safety message

Kia tūpato ki ngā rori. Koirā te karere ki te pae pāpori mō te aranga e kainamu mai nei. Ko Car-e-Oke te ingoa o te rīpene e kitea ai a Āpiha pirihimana nō Te Papaioea e waiata ana i te rōpū o Earth, Wind and Fire hei whakamatāra i te iwi whānui he mea nui te taraiwa haumaru ki ngā rori.

E whakamahi ana i te whakangahau ki te whakararata i te tangata kia haumaru te haere ki runga rori.

Senior Sergeant Nathan Davis told Te Kāea, “To reach 170,000 people who have watched, that’s fantastic. Hopefully we’ve got 170,000 people who are going to be thinking about the way they drive this weekend so everyone gets home.”

Kei te rongonui haere te tira pirihimana i te pae pāpāho pāpori o Pukamata ina tata nei me a rātou ataata kanikani, waiata hoki ki te whakahau i nga kaupapa whakahirahira mā te whakapoapoa i te tangata. I rewa i te rangi nei mā runga Pukamata ko te Pirihimana a Nathan Davis e whakatenatena ana i nga tangata kia haumaru te taraiwa ki runga rori i tēnei Aranga.

“Social media is a magnificent communication tool. I think with 170,000 views that demonstrates how powerful it is. It projects us into people’s homes, computer, into their pockets on their phones.”

I kake te tokomaha o te hunga e mate ana ki ngā rori ki te 165 i te tau kua pahure, ā hei tā Davis he wā whakahirahira tēnei ki te hono atu ki te hunga kaitaraiwa i nga Pūrere katoa.

“Hopefully people see more than a blue vest and a navy blue shirt. They actually see the person in it. If we can get our messages across with a bit of comedy and with the medium of song that’s great. We should be trying to connect with as many people as possible.”

E ai ki a Davis ka kaha tonu rātou ki te hanga ataata hei whakairi ki te pae pāpāho pāpori kia hora te whakahau tūpato.