Parekura ki Florida: Panonitia ngā ture mau pū

E āwangawanga ana te whāea o ngā tauira e toru e kuraina ana ki Amerika whai muri i te kōhurutanga ā-pū ki Florida i whakamate i te tekau mā whitu tāngata.

E mauri rere ana ngā tamariki a Louisa Tipene Opetaia whai muri i te kōhurutanga i te kura Douglas High ki Amerika.

"Your heart just breaks because that could have been my kid and just the helplessness that parents must have been feeling at the time."

E kuraina ana te pōtiki a Opetaia ki Karapōnia, ā, kua whakamātau rautaki haumaru rātou. He tekau mā waru te nui o ngā puhipuhitanga kua tū ki ngā kura ki Amerika i tēnei tau, nā reira, kei te whakarite rātou.

"We talked about her school having drills, does she know what to do if there's an active shooter on her school. No parent ever wants to go through that with their child but for her safety I want to make sure that she knows what to do if that does happen."

Kua pupū ake anō te tautohetohe kia panonitia ngā ture mau pū. Heoi, ko tā ētahi, me noho tangata whenua mai te mōtika kāwanatanga ki te kawe pū.

"People are just sick of this happening I mean you would think they would have stopped. Columbine was almost 20 years ago then Sandy Hook was little kids like kindergarten ages you would think that would have been enough but still nothing changed and I think that everything just adds on to each other and people have just had enough."

I tautoko ā-pūtea atu te rōpu NRA i a Trump i tānā whakahau kia tū hei perehetini. Ko tā Opetaia, kāore pea ngā ture e panonitia i raro i te mana o tēnei kāwanatanga.

"I'm hoping that during the next election they'll bring some politicians that are brave and will make a stand."

Kāore te perehetini i kōrero mō ngā ture pū i muri i te kōhurutanga. Ko tāna whakapae, nā te mate hinengaro a te kaikōhuru a Nikolas Cruz te hē.