Online shaming could result in $50,000 fine

He whitiāhua anō kua puta ki te ao ipurangi e whakaatu ana i te kino o te kai whakapōauau, e rua wiki whai muri i te putanga o te whitiāhua bath salts. Ki roto i te whitiāhua hōu, e kitea ana te oreore a tētahi tane i roto i tana ruaki, ko te kai whakapōauau te whakapae. Engari he aha tā te ture mo te hunga o roto, e hopu ana hoki i ēnei momo whitiāhua?

He whitiāhua anō mō te kaiwhakapōauau, engari he aha te tikanga o te ture mō te mana matatapu o rātou ma o roto?

Hei tā te Tumu Whakarae o Netsafe Martin Cocker, "People think they're doing the right thing [by posting the clips] but they're likely to do more harm. The people who post the video could be breaching the Privacy Act or the Harmful Digital Communications Act (HDCA) in which case it will have consequences for them. Certainly, if it is something which was taken in a private place and then made public then it's likely to be a breach of one of those two Acts."

Ko te mahi o te HDCA he pēhi i te tangata i raro i te ture mo te raweke i tētahi mā roto i te ao hangarau, he para i te ara āwhina hoki mā ngā pārurenga. Mena ka takahi te ture e rua tau pea te noho ki te hīnaki, e rima tekau mano tāra te whiu mo te tangata kotahi, e rua rau mano tāra te utu mo te pākihi.

"What these videos are going to do is they are going to embarrass the people that are in them and potentially drive people towards the problem that they have in the first place. If you're talking about getting people off drugs or you’re talking about helping people out then that's a job for professionals, not a job for you or I to undertake with a camera and the internet."

Ko tā Cocker he raru nui te pōhi i ngā kiriata pēnei e whakaatu i te tangata i tēnei ahuatanga. Ka noho ki te ao ipurangi pea mo ake tonu atu whai muri i te mutunga ora.

"When people search for them and find these videos online they are going to assume they are still in that place in their life so you really are creating a longterm problem for somebody by filming it and putting it online."

Me hono atu ki a Netsafe mena he kiriata kino tāhau ki te ao ipurangi kia marama ai he aha pea nga hua.