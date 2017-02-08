NZ social policies off track - Salvation Army

Kei te kotiti i te ara e tika ana, kei te tārewa, otirā kei te neke whakamuri ngā mahi whakakore i te noho pōhara a ngā tamariki, ngā take whare me ngā mahi ara poutama i Aotearoa nei. Koia tā Te Ope Whakaora i hura ake i tana pūrongo mō te āhua noho a te iwi, e kīa nei, ko "Off The Track" i puta i te rā nei.

E aro hāngai ana te pūrongo ki ngā wāhanga matua e rima. Ko ā tātou tamariki, ko te mahi hara, me te whakawhiunga, ko ngā take mahi me te whiwhi pūtea, ko ngā raru ā-pāpori hoki pēnei i te kai waipiro, kai tarukino me te mahi petipeti, tae atu ki ngā take whareE ai ki Te Ope Whakaora kua hinga a Aotearoa ki te whakahiato i ngā tatauranga mō te noho tuakoka o te tamaiti, te takahi ture me te whakarato whare tika e kite nei te pikinga o ngā rēti ki tua o ngā whakawhiwhinga pūtea.

Ko tā Te Ope Whakaora ko te hunga taiohi te papa o ngā whakatau tōrangapū, hapori hoki.

Hei tā te Kaitātari tauwhito hapori a Alan Johnson, "It's clear to us that there's a core group of younger adults and teenagers that just aren't getting any share of what's happening in our economy and we expect that many of those younger people are Māori."

Ēngari ko tā Johnson kōrero he ara pai ake mō te Māori ki waahi kē.

"Youth offending rates are falling and we think that's a great thing. NCEA pass rates for rangatahi in lower decile schools are starting to rise. Space in Early Childhood Education is improving for all children across the board."

Ahakoa ngā painga e tohu ana e te ripoata, e ai ki a Johnson ko ngā takanga kē me tere te whakatika.

Kua hinga a Aotearoa ki te:

whakahiato i ngā whika tuakoka tamaiti. Arā, e rua rau, tekau mā rua mano ngā tamariki kei te noho i raro i te taumata ora.

me te whakahiato i ngā tatauranga mo te hunga kua whiua ki te hīnaki. Ko te matapae ka eke ki te tekau mano mauhere i tēnei tau, ā, he kotahi mano waru rau moenga e whakaritea ana.

"The number of people convicted of crimes declined by 50 percent in the past five years but we're locking them up more and I think much of that's to do with maybe the crimes are more serious and maybe the people committing them are more desperate."

Ko tā Johnson he nui tonu ngā pātai.

"The government has highlighted the fact that they've reduced the welfare roll from about 350,000 to under 300,000 people and said 'well that's a success' but we don't know what's happened to those people. We don't know whether they're better-off or worse-off. Unemployment rates have largely stayed the same so there's something missing in this equation. We think it's to do with people finding more ways to get by without going to The Government and asking for support. So hustling at traffic lights, begging and sleeping in cars because they can’t afford rent."

Ko tā Johnson manako mā te ripoata nei ka tūtakarerewa te motu ki ēnei take nui, ā, ka wero i tēnei tau pooti.